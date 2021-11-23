Millard South's Andy Means retiring from coaching

Andy Means is stepping down as Millard South's football coach.

The school announced Tuesday that Means will retire from coaching and teaching at the end of the school year. Means has taught at Millard South for 36 years.

He spent his first 18 years as an assistant football coach before taking over the program. In 18 seasons, he guided the Patriots to a 136-61 record and a 2009 state championship. His 2008 and 2010 teams each finished second in Class A.

Millard South made the playoffs in 15 of 18 seasons under Means. The Patriots were the No. 1 seed this fall.

"Andy is a man of integrity and he has always done things the right way," Millard South activities director Steve Throne said in a statement. "He is not someone you can replace."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0