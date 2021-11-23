Millard South's Andy Means retiring from coaching

Andy Means is stepping down as Millard South's football coach.
The school announced Tuesday that Means will retire from coaching and teaching at the end of the school year. Means has taught at Millard South for 36 years.
He spent his first 18 years as an assistant football coach before taking over the program. In 18 seasons, he guided the Patriots to a 136-61 record and a 2009 state championship. His 2008 and 2010 teams each finished second in Class A.
Millard South made the playoffs in 15 of 18 seasons under Means. The Patriots were the No. 1 seed this fall.
"Andy is a man of integrity and he has always done things the right way," Millard South activities director Steve Throne said in a statement. "He is not someone you can replace."
Photos: Columbus Lakeview beats Pierce 37-25 to decide Class C-1 title
Columbus Lakeview's Eli Osten (54) celebrates a fumble recovery touchdown against Pierce in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Adam VanCleave (28) trips after a tackle attempt by Pierce in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Kolby Blaser (5) looks for a pass against Pierce in the first quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) passes over Columbus Lakeview Daniel Carnes (10) in the first quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Michael Kruntorad (44) attempts to hurdle Columbus Lakeview's Adam VanCleave (28) in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Cooper Tessendorf (34) evades a tackle attempt by Pierce's Nickolas Harvey (38) in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce celebrates with Michael Kruntorad (44) after his touchdown against Columbus Lakeview in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Ashton Stubbert runs off the field to hug his coaches as the clock expires in their 37-25 win over Pierce for the Class C-1 championship Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's celebrate with the trophy after their 37-25 win over Pierce for the Class C-1 championship Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) gets tackled by Columbus Lakeview's Cooper Tessendorf (34) in the third quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Kolby Blaser (5) runs into the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown against Pierce during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) gets tackled by several Columbus Lakeview players in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Michael Kruntorad (44) scores a diving touchdown past Columbus Lakeview's Mason Viergutz (13) in the fourth quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce accepts the runner up trophy after losing 37-25 to Columbus Lakeview in the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Kaden Johnson (14) can't quite catch a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) recovers a Columbus Lakeview fumble in the third quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Mason Viergutz pulls in a pass before running for a touchdown in the second quarter against Pierce during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer can't quite catch a pass in the second quarter against Columbus Lakeview during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Columbus Lakeview's Braxton Borer (21) attempts to stop him in the third quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
A drive by Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) gets stopped by Columbus Lakeview in the fourth quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pierce's Michael Kruntorad (44) pulls in a pass before running into the end zone for a touchdown against Columbus Lakeview during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Kolby Blaser (5) evades a tackle by Pierce's Michael Kruntorad (44) in the first quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's celebrate with the trophy after their 37-25 win over Pierce for the Class C-1 championship Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Adam Van Cleave can't catch a pass while being defended by Pierce's Abram Scholting (17) in the first quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!