 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millard South's Andy Means retiring from coaching
0 Comments

Millard South's Andy Means retiring from coaching

  • Updated
  • 0

Andy Means is stepping down as Millard South's football coach.

The school announced Tuesday that Means will retire from coaching and teaching at the end of the school year. Means has taught at Millard South for 36 years.

He spent his first 18 years as an assistant football coach before taking over the program. In 18 seasons, he guided the Patriots to a 136-61 record and a 2009 state championship. His 2008 and 2010 teams each finished second in Class A.

Millard South made the playoffs in 15 of 18 seasons under Means. The Patriots were the No. 1 seed this fall.

"Andy is a man of integrity and he has always done things the right way," Millard South activities director Steve Throne said in a statement. "He is not someone you can replace."

Luke Mullin: Mostek's record-breaking night secures Class B title for Bennington in 42-14 win over Aurora
Class C-1 football: Van Cleave's versatility, clutch team plays lift Columbus Lakeview to first state title in school history
High school football logo 2021
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James suspended for Lakers-Knicks after bloodying Isaiah Stewart

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News