Millard South standout quarterback commits to Air Force
View Comments

Millard South standout quarterback commits to Air Force

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard South, 10/26

Millard South quarterback T.J. Urban faces pressure by a Pius X defender during the first round of Class A state football playoffs at Buell Stadium on Oct. 26, 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

TJ Urban can excel at multiple spots on the field, including quarterback.

That's likely where the Millard South standout will get a crack at Air Force, the school Urban announced his commitment to on Wednesday.

"It really wasn't a big part of it because at the end of the day, other schools were recruiting me as quarterback, safety and even receiver," Urban said. "I just felt Air Force was the best fit for me personally."

Urban was one of the state's top remaining uncommitted players in the 2021 class prior to his announcement. He earned Super-State second-team honors last fall after throwing for 1,223 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 1,285 yards and 17 scores on the ground.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect also had offers from Wyoming, Illinois State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and Western Illinois.

Urban was able to visit the Air Force campus in March before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"The people there were so down to earth, I just feel like the coaches and everyone there really loved being there and that's what I wanted to do," Urban said.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News