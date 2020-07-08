Millard South standout quarterback commits to Air Force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TJ Urban can excel at multiple spots on the field, including quarterback.

That's likely where the Millard South standout will get a crack at Air Force, the school Urban announced his commitment to on Wednesday.

"It really wasn't a big part of it because at the end of the day, other schools were recruiting me as quarterback, safety and even receiver," Urban said. "I just felt Air Force was the best fit for me personally."

Urban was one of the state's top remaining uncommitted players in the 2021 class prior to his announcement. He earned Super-State second-team honors last fall after throwing for 1,223 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 1,285 yards and 17 scores on the ground.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect also had offers from Wyoming, Illinois State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and Western Illinois.

Urban was able to visit the Air Force campus in March before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"The people there were so down to earth, I just feel like the coaches and everyone there really loved being there and that's what I wanted to do," Urban said.

