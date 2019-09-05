OMAHA — Millard South’s football team had big-play ability standing on the sidelines Thursday night against Lincoln Pius X with senior all-state wide receiver Chase Perchal out at least a month with a knee injury suffered in the season-opening win over Gretna last week.
The Class A No. 2 Patriots, however, got some electrifying plays from sophomore Antrell Taylor to get past the Thunderbolts 41-3 before an estimated 2,000 spectators at Buell Stadium.
The 5-foot-8, 150-pound Taylor helped Millard South (2-0) overcome a sloppy first half by breaking a swing pass from quarterback TJ Urban for a 43-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and a jet sweep around left end for a 49-yard TD less than two minutes into the second quarter to give the Patriots a 21-0 lead.
“Antrell Taylor is pretty special,” Millard South coach Andy Means said. “He makes things happen, and we need that with Chase out for the next few weeks.”
Millard South had a three-touchdown lead despite 93 yards in penalties and some trouble getting the running game going with senior all-state running back Isaiah Harris and Urban. Millard South’s first TD came on a 77-yard scoop and score by Josh McCarroll with 3:40 left in the first quarter after linebacker Tate Hinrichs jarred the ball loose from Pius X quarterback Joe Finder.
The Thunderbolts (0-2) had momentum up to that point after Tayden Gentrup sacked Urban at the Millard South 1-yard line and the Patriots managed just a 19-yard punt from there.
“We were out of rhythm and we made a lot of mistakes. Pius is a well-coached team that plays hard and makes it difficult,” Means said, explaining his team’s first-half struggles. “I was happy how we kept progressing and getting better as the game went on.”
Harris had 93 of his game-high 99 yards on the ground in the second half, scoring on TD runs of 28 and 38 yards to extend the lead to 35-3 early in the fourth quarter. Urban, a junior, was 11-of-16 passing for 167 yards and rushed for another 62.
Pius X went from its own 20-yard line to the Millard South 11 on its first possession of the second half to score its only points, capping it with a 28-yard field goal by Colby Chapelle.
A 22-yard screen pass from Finder to Justin Leggott on third-and-20 kept the drive alive at the Millard South 37. Finder rushed for 18 yards in the march, while a Millard South face-mask penalty got the Thunderbolts close enough to kick the field goal.
Pius X coach Ryan Kearney thought his team’s play was much improved compared to the 23-0 loss to Lincoln East last Friday.
“We gave up some big plays tonight, but we also did a ton of good things,” Kearney said. “We are taking steps forward and getting better. We don’t necessarily live by the scoreboard. We live by heart, effort and sacrifice, and we saw plenty of that tonight.”