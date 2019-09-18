One of the top senior linemen in Nebraska has committed to play his college football at Wyoming beginning next season.
Millard South first-team Super-Stater Kohl Herbolsheimer, who took an official visit to Wyoming last weekend, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive tackle/defensive tackle chose the Cowboys over scholarship offers from Colorado State, Texas State, South Dakota State, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois State and Western Illinois.
Herbolsheimer, a four-year starter, helps pave the way for one of Class A’s most lethal ground games as quarterback TJ Urban and all-state running back Isaiah Harris have led the second-ranked Patriots (3-0) to 934 yards rushing in the first three games.
Herbolsheimer has eight tackles defensively this season after registering 53 a year ago.