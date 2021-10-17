 Skip to main content
Millard South running back Christian Nash commits to Northern Illinois football
With playmakers in every position on offense, it's no wonder Millard South is 8-0 as the No. 1 team in Class A. Starting next year, the Northern Illinois Huskies will be getting two of the Patriots' best.

Wide receiver Jake Gassaway has been committed since March, and running back Christian Nash announced on Sunday that he'll join him as part of the Huskies' 2022 recruiting class.

Nash scored nine rushing touchdowns as a junior last season and is the Patriots' leading rusher with 823 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season. 

The Huskies have signed several players from Nebraska in past years, and all three freshmen on Northern Illinois' roster have seen the field this season. Jay Ducker (Bellevue West), Cade Haberman (Omaha Westside) and Makhi Nelson-Douglas (Elkhorn South) will now be joined by a pair of stars from Millard South.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

