Millard South overcomes early miscues against Links, clinches district title

Millard South steadied itself after being plagued by turnovers and penalties in the first half in taking a 34-14 win over Lincoln High on Friday night at Beechner Athletic Complex in the final regular-season football game for both teams.

Millard South (5-4) turned the ball over three times and was penalized eight times for 55 yards, but the Patriot defense and the play of senior quarterback Camden Kozeal allowed Millard South to take a 20-0 lead into intermission.

"We just came out flat-footed, but it's all fixable stuff," Kozeal said after the victory, which clinched a district title for the Patriots and secured their spot in next week's Class A state playoffs. "We had some sickness this week, and bouncing back from that, we just need to all get on the same page."

Kozeal threw three touchdown passes — the first a 9-yarder to Lance Rucker that capped a 71-yard opening quarter drive. The Patriots took a 13-0 lead with 2:44 left in the half on a 5-yard TD toss to Brock Murtaugh, eight plays after Murtaugh intercepted a Links pass near midfield.

After a Lincoln High punt late in the half, Millard South went 73 yards in three passing plays to take its three-score lead on a 27-yard connection between Kozeal and Gavin Nunnally.

After throwing an interception on Millard South's first possession, Kozeal was 11-of-14 passing for 142 yards in the first half. Kozeal rushed for 62 yards in the half and finished with 74 after a 10-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter. He ended with 202 through the air with an 11-yard TD pass to Rucker with 7:44 left in the game.

The Links (4-5) managed just three first downs and just 39 yards in the first half against the stingy Millard South defense.

"Our defense just keeps getting better each week and our line up front sets the tone for us," Millard South coach Ty Wisdom said. "They definitely kept us in it in the first half until we could cut down on our mistakes and gets some rhythm offensively."

Lincoln High put together a late drive to avoid the shutout, finally scoring on a 37-yard TD pass from Adonis Hutchinson to Davieian Williams with 1:58 left in the game.

Lincoln High added a defensive score when Corlen Williams-Barney returned an interception 31 yards to produce the final score with 1:24 remaining.

"Their defensive linemen get off blocks so well and their linebackers really fill the gaps," Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said of Millard South's defense. "They're just really tough to move the ball against."