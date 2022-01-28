Millard South hires former assistant to replace Means as football coach

Millard South has a new football coach, but he's been in Patriot red before.

The school announced the hiring of Ty Wisdom on Friday. He replaces Andy Means, who stepped down after 18 seasons.

Wisdom has spent the past eight years coaching high school football at Phoenix Horizon and Phoenix Desert Vista in Arizona. Before that, he was an assistant on Means' staff for two seasons.

He'll also coach special education and physical education at Millard South.

"There is no doubt Coach Wisdom will carry on the strong tradition of Millard South football," Millard South AD Steve Throne said in a news release. "His work ethic and passion for the game are the perfect fit for our football program."

