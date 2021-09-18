Milford doesn't want to slow down after picking up one of its biggest football wins in 10 years

When Monday comes around, Milford's football team will turn its attention to preparing for the next opponent, Nebraska City.
But give the Eagles a little slack if they want the entire weekend to celebrate Friday's 28-27 upset of Class C-1 Wahoo.
The players were quite excited on the bus trip home. Checking all the other scores, coach Marty Hingst said.
It was the Milford score, however, that likely caught the attention of the state. Just how big was this win?
"The last 10 years, I'd say this is probably in the top two," said Hingst, who has guided Milford football for 43 seasons now.
The Eagles jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead behind the play of quarterback Jaxon Weyand, who ran in a touchdown and threw for two more.
But taking advantage of three third-quarter turnovers, Wahoo rallied to tie the game at 21-21. All momentum was on Wahoo's side, especially after the Warriors got the ball back with a chance to take a lead.
Weyand, however, intercepted a pass and returned it 40-plus yards as Milford regained the lead at 28-21 in the fourth quarter. Wahoo put together a long scoring drive, but missed the extra point and Milford held on.
The celebration was on, but the Eagles also learned there is room for improvement.
"The message (afterward) was we could play even a lot better than this," Hingst said. "What we did so well in the first half is we capitalized on their mistakes, and then in the second half we had our own problems."
Milford is 3-1, the loss coming to No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood, which is ranked No. 2 in Class C-1.
The Eagles learned a lot from that setback, Hingst noted.
"The week after we played Ashland-Greenwood, practice was pretty intense," he said. "Pretty intense. The kids did a good job of competing against one another and we grew that week."
Around the state
Well, there's no doubt who's No. 1 in Class B. Second-ranked Bennington thumped No. 1 Omaha Skutt 42-7, marking the second straight day a marquee No. 1 team went down (Bellevue West on Thursday). The Badgers' 4-0 start includes wins over Northwest, Aurora and Norris. Bennington racked up more than 600 yards of offense Friday night.
Deegan Nelson had just enough juice left in his legs to convert a two-point conversion and lift Class B No. 9 Beatrice 41-40 in overtime over Elkhorn North. Nelson carried the ball 25 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Austin Burroughs completed 8 of 12 passes for 181 yards and three scores and answered Elkhorn North’s opening score in overtime. Elliot Jurgens was Burroughs' favorite target with four receptions for 131 yards and two scores.
We see you
(Notable performances from Friday)
Chandler Page, Parkview Christian: Had eight touchdowns in a win over D-6 No. 6 Pawnee City. Six of those scores came on the ground, where Page accounted for 416 yards on 32 carries.
Dominique Rezac, Omaha Westside: Rushed for a school-record 308 yards and four TDs against Papillion-La Vista South.
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: Rushed 21 times for 326 yards and five touchdowns against Mount Michael.
Cooper Hausmann, Norris: Completed 15 of 20 passes for 247 yards and five touchdowns against Omaha Roncalli. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.
MJ Coffey, Blue Hill: Threw for 274 yards, ran for 101 yards, and scored the game-winning touchdown with 12 seconds left against Lawrence-Nelson.
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries against Omaha Skutt.
Blake Miller, Lourdes CC: Threw for 152 yards and four scores and rushed for 141 yards and three scores against Palmyra.
Talen Storer, Arthur County: Completed 17 of 26 passes for 324 yards and eight touchdowns against Paxton.
Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Threw for six touchdowns against Millard North. Finished 15-of-24 for 416 yards.
Vince Genatone, North Platte: Rushed for 173 yards and two scores on just eight carries against Lincoln North Star.
Cole Mowrey, St. Edward: Rushed for 179 yards on 24 carries and scored four times against Meridian.
