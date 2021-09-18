Milford doesn't want to slow down after picking up one of its biggest football wins in 10 years

When Monday comes around, Milford's football team will turn its attention to preparing for the next opponent, Nebraska City.

But give the Eagles a little slack if they want the entire weekend to celebrate Friday's 28-27 upset of Class C-1 Wahoo.

The players were quite excited on the bus trip home. Checking all the other scores, coach Marty Hingst said.

It was the Milford score, however, that likely caught the attention of the state. Just how big was this win?

"The last 10 years, I'd say this is probably in the top two," said Hingst, who has guided Milford football for 43 seasons now.

The Eagles jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead behind the play of quarterback Jaxon Weyand, who ran in a touchdown and threw for two more.

But taking advantage of three third-quarter turnovers, Wahoo rallied to tie the game at 21-21. All momentum was on Wahoo's side, especially after the Warriors got the ball back with a chance to take a lead.

Weyand, however, intercepted a pass and returned it 40-plus yards as Milford regained the lead at 28-21 in the fourth quarter. Wahoo put together a long scoring drive, but missed the extra point and Milford held on.