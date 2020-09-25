Mickey, Discoverers in full control in shutout of Lincoln High

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brody Mickey began the season as Columbus' backup quarterback.

But an injury to senior CJ Fleeman in the season opener against Scottsbluff opened the door.

The junior looked comfortable Friday night, throwing for three first-half touchdowns in the Discoverers' 42-0 win against Lincoln High at Pawnee Park in Columbus.

North Platte grinds down Lincoln Northeast with ground attack The Bulldog pair of Jaylan Ruffin and Cody Wright led a formidable North Platte ground game in Friday's win over North Star.

Mickey also rushed for a 5-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to complete a dominant first half for Columbus.

After turning the ball over on its first offensive possession, Columbus (4-1) scored on its next five drives.

Mickey hit Earnest Hausmann on a screen play and Hausmann turned it upfield for a 60-yard touchdown to get Columbus on the board. Mickey followed with a 14-yard scoring strike to Garrett Esch, and then hit a wide-open Trey Kobza for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Discoverers a 21-0 lead.

Lincoln High (0-5) tried to find some points before halftime, but a Columbus sack near midfield in the final seconds of the first half halted the Links' hopes.

Columbus' defense also shined. The Discoverers took a 35-0 lead when Blake Thompson returned an interception 21 yards early in the third quarter.