Mickey, Discoverers in full control in shutout of Lincoln High
COLUMBUS 42, LINCOLN HIGH 0

Brody Mickey began the season as Columbus' backup quarterback.

But an injury to senior CJ Fleeman in the season opener against Scottsbluff opened the door.

The junior looked comfortable Friday night, throwing for three first-half touchdowns in the Discoverers' 42-0 win against Lincoln High at Pawnee Park in Columbus.

Mickey also rushed for a 5-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to complete a dominant first half for Columbus.

After turning the ball over on its first offensive possession, Columbus (4-1) scored on its next five drives.

Mickey hit Earnest Hausmann on a screen play and Hausmann turned it upfield for a 60-yard touchdown to get Columbus on the board. Mickey followed with a 14-yard scoring strike to Garrett Esch, and then hit a wide-open Trey Kobza for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Discoverers a 21-0 lead.

Lincoln High (0-5) tried to find some points before halftime, but a Columbus sack near midfield in the final seconds of the first half halted the Links' hopes.

Columbus' defense also shined. The Discoverers took a 35-0 lead when Blake Thompson returned an interception 21 yards early in the third quarter.

Columbus, which recorded its third shutout win of the season, held the Links to 138 total yards.

The Discoverer offense rolled up 411 total yards.

