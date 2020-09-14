Metro Conference loosens fans restrictions; now allowing visiting teams up to 100 seniors into varsity football games

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some seniors at Lincoln East, Lincoln High or Lincoln Southwest may finally get their first chance this week to see their respective high school football teams play in person this season.

The Metro Conference announced Monday there would be looser COVID-19 spectator limits for football, volleyball and softball going forward. One of those is allowing a maximum of 100 seniors from the visiting teams into those varsity contests.

That’s good news for those three LPS schools hoping for a larger fan following at this weekend’s football games. On Thursday, No. 9 Lincoln East plays Millard North at Millard South’s Buell Stadium. On Friday, Southwest is at Class A No. 4 Elkhorn South and Lincoln High travels to Bellevue East.

Lincoln Pius X, which allows Thunderbolt students into home games, plays at No. 10 Gretna on Friday.

The six LPS schools currently are not allowing students into football games in Lincoln. The home team allows each game participant (football player, band member, dance team member and cheerleader) four family members access to the game.

The visiting school is not allowed to have its dance team or band at the games, meaning only four family members of the football players and cheerleaders can be there.

The Metro Conference will now be allowing six family members per participant. The home team will have no limit on seniors at its contests.

