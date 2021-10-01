Behind Meneses, 'up-and-down' No. 3 Plattsmouth edges No. 9 Norris in Class B showdown

FIRTH — Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth rose to the challenge that comes with playing a rated foe on on the road.
The Blue Devils served up a steady rushing attack and defeated No. 9 Norris 28-21 on Friday at Norris High School.
It wasn’t always pretty for Plattsmouth, though. It had three turnovers and nine penalties in the game but forced a turnover on downs to seal the game with a little over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
Plattsmouth coach Bob Dzuris will take the win.
“We were up and down in our performance," he said. "We always played hard. Didn’t always play smart, but we played hard. We have to give Norris and Ty (Twarling) and his staff credit. They knew exactly what they were going to do. They threw tons of bodies at it. We had to work for every play we made.”
“We haven’t had this much of a fight yet this year. The good thing is we came out with the 'W.' … We worked way too hard to not enjoy this win, so we’re going to enjoy it, and I’m proud of our guys for fighting through it.”
Plattsmouth senior running back Christian Meneses was as advertised. Entering Friday, he had over 1,100 yards this season, and he gave Norris’ defense problems all night long, finishing the game with 40 carries for 205 yards.
“He just thrives in it,” Dzuris said. “He enjoys having the ball in his hands when the game’s on the line or in any situation. He usually comes off the field looking at me like, ‘How come I didn’t get the ball three times?’ He’s that kind of guy. He’s got a great forward lean. He’s got great strength but still, it comes down to desire and wanting to make plays.”
The win means Plattsmouth stays undefeated at 6-0, and they are in the thick of it at the top of Class B. Neither team was at full strength as they each had to start their backup quarterbacks since their starters were injured. Plattsmouth’s Gabe Villamonte got the win over Norris’ Jakob Godtel, but it wasn’t pretty for either of them. Villamonte was 8-of-13 for 83 yards and one touchdown. Godtel finished 13-of-20 for 147 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
After a tough schedule in the first half of the season for Norris (2-4), it will be a difficult task to get back to .500. Coach Ty Twarling of Norris was pleased with his team’s effort against Plattsmouth but said they need to clean some areas up.
“After last week, I thought our effort and focus was a lot better. They didn’t quit, and they fought hard. Just too many mistakes early and too many missed opportunities. Coach Dzuris does an amazing job with those guys, and we didn’t capitalize when the opportunities were there.”