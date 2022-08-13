Meet the influencers: Five of the state's top players will affect the game both on and off the field

These dang kids today, always on their phones.

Scrolling through Twitter, looking at TikTok, posting on Instagram — doesn't anybody just look up anymore?

But it's not just the kids, of course, it's all of us. Social media dominates our lives, from the time we wake up, until we lay our heads down again at night. There's plenty that's unsavory about that. But there's plenty of good, too.

How else could we so quickly see highlights from Beni Ngoyi or Kade McIntyre or Isaiah Zelasney on a Friday night? The world has shrunk thanks to the apps on our phones. High school football players have become influencers in a social media world where the term has taken on a new meaning.

When Malachi Coleman goes high to snag a pass, or Husker recruits Sam Sledge and Gunnar Gottula pancake a defender, odds are fans — and other players — will see the clip quickly and react appropriately.

The influencers are everywhere around the state as another high school football season nears kickoff.

"I feel like every time I'm on the field, it's just a lot of eyes on me," said Ngoyi, a receiver at Lincoln High and Iowa State commit. "It's always, you've got to watch out of this player or put multiple people on this player."

That's life as a high school football influencer. Ngoyi is one of the top offensive threats in the state, one that can influence a game, and an opponent's game plan, with his ability.

Another is McIntyre, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Oklahoma commit who will line up at wide receiver for Archbishop Bergan.

Any Power Five college program in the country would take an athlete with those dimensions at wideout. In McIntyre, the defending Class C-2 champion Knights have a weapon few, if any, teams in the class can match.

"One of the biggest things is just the threat at the wide receiver position, where I’m able to take on one-on-ones and just take a couple defenders with me just to separate and get other guys open," McIntyre said. "Defensively it’s just kind of a weird thing to have to deal with, a big, long dude that’s able to move fast."

The same is true of Coleman at Lincoln East. The Spartans will break in a new quarterback but have perhaps the top college prospect in the state for that quarterback to throw to. And a few weeks into the season, Coleman is scheduled to announce his college decision.

Talk about influence.

The influencers are everywhere. At Class D-2 Osceola, one of the fastest athletes in any class will touch the ball on every offensive play for the Bulldogs. Zelasney, an eight-time gold medalist at the state track meet with college offers in track and football will line up as a shotgun quarterback for the Bulldogs.

It's more complicated than this, of course, but often Zelasney will take a snap, find a hole, and dare anyone to catch him.

Zelasney's wheels would play at any level. In eight-man ball, he's a touchdown waiting to happen.

"There's a couple kids that can stay close, but most of the time when I hit a hole, I'm gone," Zelasney said, not to be arrogant, but as a statement of fact. And he has the hardware to back it up with all those state track golds to go with a football title from his freshman year.

Osceola has lost in the state quarterfinals each of the last two seasons. Like the other players featured here, Zelasney hopes his influence can take the Bulldogs a couple of steps further.

It's not different for Sledge at Creighton Prep. The lead dog on an offensive line full of bulldozers, Sledge will do his best to push the Junior Jays to their first state final appearance since 2014.

And Prep have an opportunity to be among the biggest influencers in the Class A title race right away, with an opening month that includes games against Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Millard North, and Gretna.

"I feel like we have a very good shot of getting down here to Lincoln in November. I feel like we have a great team and we’re going to make a push right off the bat, because we have a couple tough games right off the bat, and I think we’ll be ready to go," said Sledge. "It's tough. But it's great to see them right off the bat."

Certainly, there are other ways to influence. The play on the field is obvious to those who watch from the bleachers or through their screens. But there are also the long practices in the heat, and those moments of doubt in the locker room when things aren't going well.

That's where the influence of a great player as a leader can be every bit as important as what happens between the lines.

"I just try to be the best leader I can be both vocally and physically when it comes to helping (younger players) learn plays, or just being there for them whenever they need me on or off the field," said Gottula, son of Lincoln Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula.

It's a role Gottula has grown into, thanks in large part to the influence coaches and older players had on him when he was younger.