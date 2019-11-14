When McCool Junction steamrolled Eustis-Farnam 63-16 last Friday in the D6 Football quarterfinals, it did more than just send the Mustangs to the next round. It made history.
With the win, the Mustangs advanced to their first state semifinal and 12th overall state playoff appearances in program history.
What stands out, however, is the fact they have done this in only their second year of belonging in Class D6, home of six-man football. While six-man may have a different dynamic than other classes, it hasn’t slowed down McCool Junction.
Aside from reaching their first semifinal, this year marks the first time the Mustangs finished their regular season undefeated.
“I think having the number of returning starters from a year ago and the strong summer in the weight room has made us really successful. They also had a set goal in mind and so far we are on track to get that goal,” McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss said.
It hasn’t been an easy journey for the Mustang program as their transition to six-man came soon after a lopsided 70-0 loss to Creighton in the first round of the D-1 state playoffs in 2017.
Later that November, it was discovered by McCool that their enrollment wouldn’t be enough to still belong in D-1, forcing it to move down to six-man. The reaction was more than ideal, as both parents and players bought into the more unique and fast-paced style of the class.
“I went to the administration and they basically said, ‘Do what you need to do,’ and with the kids knowing what we had coming back, it’s been perfect for our kids,” Weiss said.
Aside from the success on the field, the move to six-man has helped the Mustangs grow their roster to a sustainable level. In their eight-man playoff game versus Creighton in 2017, they only brought 11 players, but now they field 19.
“We get a few more kids out as we had 16 last year and 19 this year so our numbers are pretty steady but they’ve [players] really taken into six-man, they enjoy it,” said Weiss.
Now, the Mustangs turn their attention to No. 1 Cody-Kilgore who is their only obstacle for a championship-game appearance. McCool Junction will have the job of slowing down a potent Cowboys rushing attack that has accumulated nearly 3,000 yards on the season, an attack led by senior Will Schneider, who has racked up more than 1,200 yards.
“They’re 10-0 for a reason, but they really haven’t been challenged much this year and I hope that plays into our hands a little bit where we had our kids play four quarters where they might not have,” said Weiss.
It will be a long trip for the Mustangs -- about 300 miles northwest to Cody for a kickoff that is set for 1 p.m. mountain time. The winner will take on the victor of Sandy Creek and Harvard.