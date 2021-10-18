Matchups and times for the first round of the Class D-1 and D-2 playoffs

Football
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS D-1
All games Thursday
East
No. 16-seeded Thayer Central (4-4) at No. 1 Lourdes CC (8-0), 6:30 p.m., Nebraska City
No. 9 EMF (7-1) at No. 8 Laurel-C-C (6-2), 6:30 p.m.
No. 12 Heartland (6-2) at No. 5 Stanton (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Humphrey/LHF (5-3) at No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Wisner-Pilger (4-4) at No. 3 Weeping Water (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Clarkson/Leigh (5-3) at No. 6 Cross County (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Tri County (5-3) at No. 7 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 5 p.m., Neligh
No. 15 Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at No. 2 Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 p.m., Howells
West
No. 16-seeded Amherst (3-5) at No. 1 Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Arcardia-Loup City (6-2) at No. 8 Nebraska Christian (5-3), 7 p.m., Central City
No. 12 Summerland (5-3) at No. 5 Anselmo-Merna (7-1) , 5 p.m.
No. 13 West Holt (4-4) at No. 4 Hitchcock County (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Cambridge (4-4) at No. 3 Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-1), 6:30 p.m. MT
No. 11 Sutherland (5-3) at No. 6 Hi-Line (5-3), 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Perkins County (6-2) at No. 7 Bertrand (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
No. 15 Alma (3-5) at No. 2 Arapahoe (8-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS D-2
All games Thursday
East
No. 16 Allen (3-5) at No. 1 Humphrey SF (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 9 Fullerton (5-3) at No. 8 BDS (5-3), 6 p.m., Bruning
No. 12 Osmond at No. 5 Falls City SH (7-1), 4 p.m.
No. 13 Homer (3-5) at No. 4 Osceola (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Wausa (4-4) at No. 3 Bloomfield (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Mead (4-4) at No. 6 Wynot (6-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Winside (5-3) at No. 7 Johnson-Brock (6-2), 4 p.m.
No. 15 Creighton (4-4) at No. 2 Pender (8-0), 6 p.m.
West
No. 16 Lawrence-Nelson (3-5) at No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)
No. 9 Elgin/PJ at No. 8 St. Mary's (7-1), 2 p.m.
No. 12 Hyannis (4-4) at No. 5 Leyton (6-2), 6 p.m. MT
No. 13 Medicine Valley (6-2) at No. 4 Kenesaw (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Loomis (5-3) at No. 3 Mullen (7-1), 5 p.m. MT
No. 11 Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 6 Garden County (6-2)
No. 10 Pleasanton (6-2) at No. 7 Ansley-Litchfield (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Sandhills Valley (3-5) at No. 2 Riverside (7-1), 5 p.m.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.