Malcolm takes advantage of COVID-19 replacement game to open season with a win

Malcolm had fun running the ball Friday, rushing for 237 yards, an effort led by senior Katon Thomas (5-foot-8, 160 pounds), who had 166 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. Fullback Gavin Zoucha, a 5-10, 170-pound junior, added 55 yards on 14 attempts between the tackles and added a physical presence defensively with a team-high 10 tackles from his outside linebacker position.

Like every good back, Thomas credits his offensive line, which returned intact from a year ago: center Cooper Witte (5-11, 175, jr.), guards Kale Nordmeyer (5-11, 245, jr.) and Ethan Robotham (6-0, 180, sr.), tackles TJ Lohrman (5-11, 180, jr.) and Anthony Kouma (6-2, 190, so.), and tight end Gavan Dunse (6-1, 155, sr.). Thomas credits Zoucha in front of him at fullback, too.

“You can’t have a really good run game without a really committed line,” Thomas said. “They were there every day this summer in the weight room, and it really shows on the field. I feel really safe running behind them.”

Between fullback and outside linebacker, Zoucha gets his share of contact every game, something he says he “thrives off."

Losing the track season last spring to the pandemic meant missing out on the speed workouts Zoucha would’ve had as a sprinter. But it ended up being a blessing in disguise as a football player.