Malcolm takes advantage of COVID-19 replacement game to open season with a win

Malcolm will forever be remembered as one of the state’s first high schools to win a “replacement” COVID-19 game, a necessary element during the pandemic that promises to produce a lot of starts and stops during the current football season.
The Clippers' 28-8 season-opening home victory over Fairbury continued a trend that began well before masks became fashionable and the terms social distancing and contact tracing emerged as commonplace.
After an 0-4 start last season, the Clippers bounced back to win their next four games before falling to Wilber-Clatonia in Week 9 for the district title. Malcolm returned eight starters on offense and 11 with starting experience defensively from a year ago, and it appears the Clippers are going forward from where last season’s squad left off.
“Our kids are real comfortable right now,” said Malcolm coach Scott Amen, whose team ended up scrambling for a Week 1 game two weeks ago when COVID-19 contact tracers shut down Milford’s football team until Saturday. About the same time, Minden was forced to quarantine as well through Week 1, leaving Fairbury as a natural opponent for the Clippers.
“That four-game winning streak last year gave them some confidence, and now they’ve taken some ownership of things,” Amen added. “We’re trying to have some fun with it.”
Malcolm had fun running the ball Friday, rushing for 237 yards, an effort led by senior Katon Thomas (5-foot-8, 160 pounds), who had 166 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. Fullback Gavin Zoucha, a 5-10, 170-pound junior, added 55 yards on 14 attempts between the tackles and added a physical presence defensively with a team-high 10 tackles from his outside linebacker position.
Like every good back, Thomas credits his offensive line, which returned intact from a year ago: center Cooper Witte (5-11, 175, jr.), guards Kale Nordmeyer (5-11, 245, jr.) and Ethan Robotham (6-0, 180, sr.), tackles TJ Lohrman (5-11, 180, jr.) and Anthony Kouma (6-2, 190, so.), and tight end Gavan Dunse (6-1, 155, sr.). Thomas credits Zoucha in front of him at fullback, too.
“You can’t have a really good run game without a really committed line,” Thomas said. “They were there every day this summer in the weight room, and it really shows on the field. I feel really safe running behind them.”
Between fullback and outside linebacker, Zoucha gets his share of contact every game, something he says he “thrives off."
Losing the track season last spring to the pandemic meant missing out on the speed workouts Zoucha would’ve had as a sprinter. But it ended up being a blessing in disguise as a football player.
“Because we weren’t running last spring, I focused on lifting weights and getting stronger,” Zoucha said. “I put on 10 pounds of muscle and I feel like it’s really helping me for football.”
Malcolm faces some tough opponents in the final eight weeks. The Clippers are at Yutan on Friday, a team that was preseason-rated No. 6 in Class C-2 but lost to Archbishop Bergan last week. Also on the slate are road games at C-2 No. 5 Centennial (Sept. 18), C-1 No. 7 Ashland-Greenwood (Oct. 2) and C-1 No. 1 and defending state champion Wahoo to finish the regular season (Oct. 23).
“Yutan will be tough; they gave us fits last year,” Amen said of the Chieftains, who defeated Malcolm 36-0 in Week 3 in 2019. “They do the same things they’ve always done, and you’d better be strapped up and ready to go because they’re physical.
“Each of those games will tell us where we’re at because they’re all different teams,” the coach added. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
