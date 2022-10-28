Malcolm offense keeps going to get first playoff win since 2013

MALCOLM — When Malcolm coach Scott Amen says he’s never been a part of a football season like the Clippers are having, he really means it.

“I’ve never been part of a 10-0 team, for one,” the 16-year Malcolm head coach said after the fourth-ranked Clippers beat Archbishop Bergan 64-17 in the first round of the Class C-2 playoffs on Friday to stay undefeated. “But I’ve never seen a team turn it around so well. They did.”

This special season comes after winning just four games last season.

“It’s finally our work paying off,” Malcolm senior QB Hayden Frank said of the turnaround. “It’s guys being bigger, stronger, faster. And our seniors taking the reins and saying this is our year.”

In the previous three years, Malcolm won 10 games combined, and now it's won 10 in the past two months. This was Malcolm’s first win in the playoffs since 2013.

“I want to the kids to enjoy this because it is special,” Amen said. “I want them to remember the fun they’re having.”

Malcolm will play Hartington Cedar Catholic next week in the second round.

The Malcolm offense was on fire from the start, with each of its first two offensive plays going for touchdowns. On the Clippers’ first play on offense, Frank had a 65-yard TD run. Frank started up the middle before bouncing to the outside.

After he scored Frank went to the sideline and told offensive coordinator Cole Gore that Frank’s offensive line is “so good.”

And they were just getting started. On the next offensive play, Frank threw a 65-yard TD pass to Logan McGreer down the sideline for a quick 13-3 lead.

Two plays, two touchdowns

“That’s Coach Gore scouting, and our line doing what they’re supposed to,” Frank said.

The offensive line is seniors Anthony Kouma, Josh Stewart and Karter Kopecky; junior Luke Schmidt; and sophomore Mason Wisnieski.

The O-line both opened big holes and gave Frank time to complete downfield passes.

“With my line, I was barely touched,” Frank said. “In the first half, they only had three tackles on us.”

Malcolm led 35-10 at halftime. After another TD early in the third quarter six of the Clippers’ 15 offensive plays had gone for scores.

Frank is one of the top quarterbacks in Class C-2 with 40 total touchdowns.

Malcolm has now scored at least 40 points in six straight games.

“We’ve been putting up the numbers,” Amen said. “Coach Gore took over the offense last year for me. I stay out of his way. I used to call the plays. I wanted to be more involved in more stuff. He scouts (the opponents) and he has some ideas, and what to pick on and where to go. When you have these kind of weapons it makes it a lot of fun.”