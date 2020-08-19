Malcolm, Fairbury to meet in Week 1 after schedule changes; EMC sets fan protocols

The Malcolm and Fairbury football teams have agreed to play each other in a Week 1 replacement game after both teams were left searching for new opponents.
Malcolm was scheduled to host Milford on Aug. 28. Milford coach Marty Hingst said some Eagle players and coaches are quarantining because of COVID-19 contact tracing. The quarantine ends on Aug. 29.
The Jeffs’ original opponent at home on Aug. 28, Minden, announced on its school’s website Wednesday that it was suspending all football practices and games until Aug. 29 because of an increased number of Minden football players currently being held out of participation due to confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19.
The Kearney County Health Services and Two Rivers Health Department directed the suspension of the football program, according to Minden athletic director Ed Rowse.
“The situation will be reassessed at that time (Aug. 29) to verify it is safe to resume,” Rowse posted on the website. “At this time, no other school teams/groups are affected by these restrictions. All high school classroom instruction will remain as currently scheduled.”
EMC sets fan protocols: The Eastern Midlands Conference will be limiting attendance to immediate family members (parents and siblings) of each participant and essential personnel for all activities and all levels this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference, which includes Norris and Waverly, will require face coverings both indoors and outdoors. A spectator waiver and release document for each immediate family needs to be signed and on file at the school before they can be admitted to activity events.
The host school can have cheer and dance teams at events, but no marching band or pep band performances are being allowed at this time.
