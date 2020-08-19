 Skip to main content
Malcolm and Fairbury football teams to meet in Week 1 after COVID-19 schedule changes
Malcolm and Fairbury football teams to meet in Week 1 after COVID-19 schedule changes

The Malcolm and Fairbury football teams have agreed to play each other in a Week 1 replacement game after both teams were left searching for new opponents.

Malcolm was scheduled to host Milford on Aug. 28.

The Jeffs’ original opponent at home on Aug. 28, Minden, announced on its school’s website Wednesday that it was suspending all football practices and games until Aug. 29 because of an increased number of Minden football players currently being held out of participation due to confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19.

The Kearney County Health Services and Two Rivers Health Department directed the suspension of the football program, according to Minden athletic director Ed Rowse.

“The situation will be reassessed at that time (Aug. 29) to verify it is safe to resume,” Rowse posted on the website. “At this time, no other school teams/groups are affected by these restrictions. All high school classroom instruction will remain as currently scheduled.”

High school football logo 2014
High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

