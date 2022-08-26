Making his first start, Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South's Rauner steals the spotlight in win over No. 7 Lincoln Southeast

Elkhorn South football coach Guy Rosenberg tells his team that if they want to pull a rabbit out of the hat in the season opener, they better prepare in the offseason by putting it there first.

Elkhorn South junior quarterback Carson Rauner was magical in his first varsity start, throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Class A No. 5 Storm to a 31-20 season-opening victory over No. 7 Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest Field Friday afternoon.

"Carson's a student of the game and he's been going to our Offense 101 since he was in seventh grade," Rosenberg said. "He makes the most of what we do (in practice), but he does a lot of work on his own. He's made sure he was ready for this moment."

While the game featured a pair of Husker recruits in Southeast lineman Gunnar Gottula and Elkhorn South rush end Maverick Noonan, it was the junior quarterbacks — Rauner and Southeast's Owen Baxter — who had the spotlight in the first half, which ended with the Storm leading 17-14. They each threw two touchdown passes in the first 24 minutes. Baxter rushed for 46 yards and threw for another 148 on 10 of 13 completions.

Rauner was 9-of-15 through the air for 161 yards in the first half.

"I was excited for my first varsity start and once I settled down, my energy was flowing and I made the most of it," Rauner said. "I started connecting with my receivers and let them make plays."

Southeast struck first when Baxter rolled right to escape a hard-charging Noonan and found Cash Buettenback alone in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-11 with 2:13 left in the opening period. Elkhorn South answered with an 80-yard drive in less than a minute, with Rauner hooking up with Jackson Moeller Swan for a 48-yard scoring play.

Elkhorn South took a 14-7 lead on a 10-yard TD pass from Rauner to Cole Ballard out of the backfield midway through the second quarter. The Knights responded on their next possession when Baxter hit Henry Woods in stride down the sidelines for a 35-yard scoring connection.

A 25-yard field goal by Riley Hodges with 6 seconds left gave the Storm its three-point advantage at intermission after the drive stalled at the Southeast 3-yard line. A 41-yard pass to Swan set up the score.

Rauner's third touchdown pass — a 41-yarder to Swan one play after an interception by Caleb Lise — gave the Storm a 24-14 lead with 3:25 left in the third. Swan, a senior, finished with six catches for 188 yards.

Baxter's third TD pass of the game, a 19-yarder to Sam Gandara, cut the Storm lead to 24-20. Baxter finished with 273 yards passing.

But Ballard scored on a 39-yard run to give Elkhorn South the 31-20 lead. Then Noonan, who had two sacks in the game, recovered a Southeast fumble on a reverse attempt that the Storm blew up at the 3:20 mark.

"I thought there were two pretty good teams out there," Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. "Neither one of the quarterbacks got a lot of attention coming into the season, but they showed they're both really good players. Take out the two turnovers in the second half, we were right there with them (Elkhorn South)."