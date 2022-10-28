Lutheran's Hoefs sparks Warriors' victory at Bishop Neumann

On a night where the quarterbacks were the story, it was Lincoln Lutheran’s Garret Hoefs who emerged victorious.

Hoefs finished the night with three passing touchdowns and the eventual game-deciding score, a 29-yard touchdown run, to lead the Warriors to a 31-21 win over Bishop Neumann in Wahoo.

The win moves the Warriors on to the next round of the Class C-2 playoffs and knocks out Bishop Neumann after an impressive 8-1 regular season.

“We got punched in the mouth by them earlier this season, and that hurt. So we really used that as fuel tonight,” Hoefs said. “And we got punched in the mouth again tonight, but I’m so just proud of the way we kept responding.”

Friday night got off to a disastrous start for the Warriors as they fumbled a pitch on the second play, giving the Cavaliers the ball on the 22-yard-line. However, Lutheran’s defense answered with a big play of its own on the ensuing drive, an interception by William Jurgens.

That pick was the first of four by the Lutheran defense and led to a 16-play scoring drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hoefs to Jonny Puelz, giving Lutheran a 7-0 lead. Puelz hauled in two touchdown catches and also added an interception.

“It was an effort by everybody,” Hoefs said. “Defense wins championships, everybody knows that. But our defense was resilient and stepped up big tonight. And I loved our mental toughness as a team.

“We were able to bounce back a bunch, and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

Make no mistake, the defense impressed. But Hoefs did his part on offense as well, especially on the ground. He totaled 133 yards on 27 carries.

“He’s just a special kid,” said Lutheran head coach Greg Nelson. “He’s one of the most talented kids we’ve had at Lincoln Lutheran in a while, and he does everything you ask him to do. He gets hit harder than probably any other quarterback and he pops back up every time. He’s a special player, a leader, and we needed him tonight.”

Bishop Neumann handed the Warriors a 42-21 loss back in Week 2. And the Cavaliers had their share of success Friday night, specifically quarterback Connor Schutt. The junior finished with three rushing touchdowns, all of long distance — 88, 80 and 57 yards. The 88- and 80-yard runs came on consecutive Neumann plays.

However, it was turnovers that were the difference. Lutheran forced a turnover on Neumann’s final three drives and iced the game away with a late field goal by Seth Stowell.

“We honestly had our best week of practice we’ve had with our group coming in, and I’m so proud of the guys,” Nelson said. “We told them before the game we’re going to be proud of them no matter what, but I’m so proud of the way these guys showed up and battled. That’s all you want as a coach, and they did that and more.”

The Warriors will face Norfolk Catholic next week, a team many expect to be in contention for the Class C-2 title.

“You’ve got to just play each week as it comes and we’re going to give it our all,” Nelson said. “I’m just super-proud of these kids, and I hope the lessons that we learned this week will help us going forward.”