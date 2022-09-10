Lutheran scores in final minute to defeat Aquinas

Down by one point late in the fourth quarter, Lincoln Lutheran scored a go-ahead touchdown to take down Aquinas 20-13 in David City on Saturday afternoon.

With 45 seconds left in regulation and down 13-12, Warriors quarterback Garret Hoefs threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jonny Puelz to give Lincoln Lutheran the lead once and for all.

Warriors head coach Greg Nelson was happy with how his team continued to answer back all day.

"I was really proud of the boys and how they kept putting one foot in front of the other," he said.

Hoefs had a strong day for the Warriors, throwing for 217 yards and two touchdown passes on 16 completions. Hoefs also added 54 rushing yards. Wide receiver Jameson Pella was Hoefs' favorite target, making nine catches for 156 yards and a touchdown.