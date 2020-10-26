Lutheran overcomes difficult schedule, rash of injuries to reach C-2 playoffs

One of the Warriors’ three wins came against preseason-rated Centennial, a game Lutheran trailed by 10 points in the second half. Lutheran’s other loss came to another preseason ranked team, Bishop Neumann, which is also in the C-2 playoffs.

Nelson said the Warriors ended the Wilber-Clatonia game without any of their top five rushers this season on the field because of injuries. The coach hopes to get one or two back this week for the playoffs and also plans to play talented sophomore standout Garret Hoefs at that spot.

Hoefs returned for the first time last week after tearing a tendon in his foot on the sixth play of the season-opener against Omaha Concordia, an injury that will require postseason surgery, according to the coach. Hoefs played only defense against Wilber-Clatonia, but will likely play some offense as well in the playoffs, where he could line up at quarterback, wide receiver or running back.

Injuries have also limited senior standout tight end/linebacker Josh Puelz, a 6-foot-5, 190-pounder who has missed two games.