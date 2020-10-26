Lutheran overcomes difficult schedule, rash of injuries to reach C-2 playoffs

The toughest schedule in Class C-2 and a rash of injuries was a combination that proved to be too tough for Lincoln Lutheran’s football team to overcome in its 3-6 regular season.
But thanks to a slate that included four of the top seven teams in the Class C-2 top 10 and five rated teams overall, the Warriors’ wild card-point average was high enough to sneak in as the No. 16 seed and play at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan on Friday (7 p.m.).
The game with Bergan is a rematch of the Knights’ 46-20 win at Lutheran in Week 3. And with previous matchups against No. 5 Yutan, No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia, No. 7 Sutton and C-1 No. 8 Lincoln Christian, Warriors coach Greg Nelson doesn’t think his team will be intimidated by the opponent or overwhelmed by the moment.
“I feel really good about our chances on Friday,” said Nelson, whose team fell to Wilber-Clatonia 27-13 after playing the Wolverines to a 13-13 draw through 2½ quarters.
“The good news is it (the schedule) set the standard for our kids and made them better,” Nelson added. “And we were very competitive in each one of those games for a varying amount of time, so they understand what it takes to play at a top-five level. We’ve just never put it together for a full game. We’ve definitely had too many mistakes and hurt ourselves with a ton of turnovers.”
One of the Warriors’ three wins came against preseason-rated Centennial, a game Lutheran trailed by 10 points in the second half. Lutheran’s other loss came to another preseason ranked team, Bishop Neumann, which is also in the C-2 playoffs.
Nelson said the Warriors ended the Wilber-Clatonia game without any of their top five rushers this season on the field because of injuries. The coach hopes to get one or two back this week for the playoffs and also plans to play talented sophomore standout Garret Hoefs at that spot.
Hoefs returned for the first time last week after tearing a tendon in his foot on the sixth play of the season-opener against Omaha Concordia, an injury that will require postseason surgery, according to the coach. Hoefs played only defense against Wilber-Clatonia, but will likely play some offense as well in the playoffs, where he could line up at quarterback, wide receiver or running back.
Injuries have also limited senior standout tight end/linebacker Josh Puelz, a 6-foot-5, 190-pounder who has missed two games.
The injury situation at running back has forced the Warriors to depend on their passing attack more than Nelson intended to before the season, with linemen such as senior tackle Wyatt Marr and senior center Noah Schaedel up front to lead the way in the ground game. Marr, a 6-foot-6, 255-pounder, has a walk-on offer from Nebraska as well as Division II scholarship offers from Nebraska-Kearney, Central Missouri and Wayne State.
Junior Josh Duitsman, a three-year starter at quarterback, has responded with 1,665 yards passing and 13 TDs, his favorite target being junior Max Bartels with 39 catches for 626 yards and a pair of TDs.
