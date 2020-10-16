Lutheran marches down field late behind Ringler's reception to turn tide against Centennial

With 1 minute, 31 seconds left in the game and 99 yards to go to overcome Centennial’s 17-14 lead, things were looking bleak for Lincoln Lutheran.

But 1 minute, 31 seconds later, the Warriors walked off the field with a 21-17 win thanks to a spark by Zach Ringler at Lutheran High School on Friday night.

Quarterback Josh Duitsman hit the senior receiver in stride for an 89-yard gain down to the Broncos’ 10-yard line. Three plays later, Duitsman threw a touchdown pass to Johnny Puelz, which was Puelz’s second score of the game.

The Warriors then withstood a last-second Centennial drive to hold on for the win.

Driving the length of the field in 1:31 is a difficult task under any circumstance, and Lutheran had not fared so well in the same situation earlier in the week.

In a situational drill in practice Wednesday, the Warriors had botched the play from the same spot on the field.

“Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong,” Lutheran coach Greg Nelson said about the drill.

But with corrections in place, the team executed when it mattered and pulled off a much-needed win to move to 3-5 on the season.