Luke Mullin: Wildly unpredictable Class A title game ends with a stuff-of-legends stop and a first for Gretna

Omaha Westside (12-1) and Gretna (12-1) combined for 75 points in their respective semifinal wins, but none of the explosive offense translated to the Class A championship game.

On one end, Gretna's gun-slinging quarterback, Zane Flores, attempted the most passes he had all season, but none ended in a touchdown. Meanwhile, Westside's electric sophomore quarterback who hadn't thrown an interception all season suddenly looked like a sophomore on the biggest stage.

It was a defensive battle right to the end, something that wasn’t lost on Flores.

“The defense has been great all year, they really showed it last week shutting out Omaha North, and it’s just right that they (helped us) to this championship,” Flores said.

After allowing 42 points to Lincoln East in the opening round of the playoffs, Gretna finished its postseason journey with 10 points allowed over its last three games, a total credit to its coaching staff and players.

Westside managed just 48 rushing yards on 32 attempts as Rezac completed 17 of 32 passes for 225 yards. Still, the Gretna defense came up clutch when it mattered most. Westside’s final five possessions of the game ended in a turnover on downs, missed field goal, turnover on downs, punt, and of course, the game-winning end zone stop.