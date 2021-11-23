Luke Mullin: Wildly unpredictable Class A title game ends with a stuff-of-legends stop and a first for Gretna

It was a moment that Gretna linebacker Korbin Nickolite will remember for the rest of his life.
With Omaha Westside at the 1-yard line knocking on the door of a potentially game-winning touchdown, Dominic Rezac’s wildcat plunge toward state glory met a 5-foot-11, 180-pound brick wall.
After the 2-yard loss, a Gretna pass interference penalty set up Omaha Westside with one play to win it all — one play to crown a dynasty.
Anthony Rezac’s pass sailed harmlessly into the corner of the end zone, setting off raucous Gretna celebrations and some understandable emotion from Nickolite, whose game-saving play is the stuff of legends.
“I saw him go straight, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to go straight,’” Nickolite said. “We met and he went down. It was crazy. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life for sure.”
So will the thousands inside Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night who witnessed one of the most unpredictable, unexpected Class A finals in state history.
At the end of it all, No. 6 Gretna’s 7-3 win over No. 3 Omaha Westside secured the Dragons’ first-ever state title. The 10 combined points made for the second-lowest scoring Class A championship game in state history, just behind Lincoln East’s 7-0 win over Westside in the 1979 final.
Omaha Westside (12-1) and Gretna (12-1) combined for 75 points in their respective semifinal wins, but none of the explosive offense translated to the Class A championship game.
On one end, Gretna's gun-slinging quarterback, Zane Flores, attempted the most passes he had all season, but none ended in a touchdown. Meanwhile, Westside's electric sophomore quarterback who hadn't thrown an interception all season suddenly looked like a sophomore on the biggest stage.
It was a defensive battle right to the end, something that wasn’t lost on Flores.
“The defense has been great all year, they really showed it last week shutting out Omaha North, and it’s just right that they (helped us) to this championship,” Flores said.
After allowing 42 points to Lincoln East in the opening round of the playoffs, Gretna finished its postseason journey with 10 points allowed over its last three games, a total credit to its coaching staff and players.
Westside managed just 48 rushing yards on 32 attempts as Rezac completed 17 of 32 passes for 225 yards. Still, the Gretna defense came up clutch when it mattered most. Westside’s final five possessions of the game ended in a turnover on downs, missed field goal, turnover on downs, punt, and of course, the game-winning end zone stop.
“We had our linebackers locked in, we had our D-line locked in and everybody was communicating across the field; that’s what made this possible,” Nickolite said.
At the same time, there was no guarantee Gretna could break the defensive gridlock and overcome a 3-0 Omaha Westside lead that remained in place until the fourth quarter.
Running back Mick Huber, who had topped the 100-yard mark in each of Gretna’s playoff games, found little room to run this time around. He totaled just 15 yards on seven carries, prompting Gretna to look toward Flores for its offense.
The junior quarterback hadn’t attempted more than 32 passes in a game all season, but circumstances forced him into 42 attempts against Westside. Apart from a third-quarter interception, Flores handled the challenging game environment with the poise of a veteran.
The breakthrough play came when Flores hit senior Joe Roll for a 53-yard pass to the Westside 2-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, and he punched in a quarterback sneak two plays later for the lone touchdown of the game.
Flores completed 28 of 42 passes for 320 yards, with Roll hauling in 11 passes for 207 yards on his own.
“They knew they were going to take away Mick, so we had to make our plays through the air,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. “The first half, we just missed a few opportunities and the second half we just knew we’d finally get one to hit, and fortunately we did.”
At first glance, a 7-3 score line doesn’t always indicate a well-played football game.
But, anyone inside Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night saw two talented Class A football teams going blow for blow in a game that wasn’t decided until the final tick of the clock.
Instead of claiming back-to-back state titles, Omaha Westside finishes as runner-up for the second time in three seasons. And for Gretna, a program that couldn’t break into the upper echelon of Class B for decades, nothing could have been sweeter than winning the school’s first state title at the highest level of high school football in Nebraska.
That much was clear to the thousands of Gretna fans who made their presence felt all game long, creating memories that will last for years to come.
“It’s great for the community, obviously we had great support here; what a crowd,” Kayl said. “It sends the message that we can do it.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7