Luke Mullin: Trick plays, large crowds power state championships during exciting two days of state final football

There’s no better time to pull off a trick play than during the state championship game.
After all, if you haven’t run a play all season, what use is there saving it for the offseason? That had to be on the mind of Columbus Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen, who called a play the Vikings hadn’t run in more than a year at a crucial moment.
With a 17-6 lead over Pierce in the Class C-1 final, Columbus Lakeview lined up for a field goal with 39 seconds left in the first half, only for senior Adam Van Cleave to turn from an edge blocker to a quarterback. He lofted a 16-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Turner Halvorsen, a key score in Lakeview’s 37-25 win.
“We ran that last year in Week 7 or Week 8 and have been practicing it ever since; it definitely came in handy,” Van Cleave said.
While their trick plays didn’t flip the momentum of the game like Columbus Lakeview, Howells-Dodge and Bennington still had plenty to celebrate when it was all said and done. Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs, incredibly, improved his state championship record to 10-1 with the Jaguars’ 42-12 victory over Cross County, and an experienced coach like that knows to listen to his players.
That much was clear when running back Levi Belina threw a 6-yard touchdown pass across the field to quarterback Gavin Nelson in the fourth quarter of Howells-Dodge’s championship win.
“We’d been working on that for a long time, and at halftime (and) Blake Sindelar said, ‘If we run that throwback, that corner goes with me every time and there’s no one left over there,’” Speirs said. “We held on to it, and that seemed like a good time.”
Bennington also had an important wrinkle saved for the state finals, even if it didn’t result in a touchdown. Senior Seth Wempen might have been the Badgers’ starting quarterback each of the past two seasons if not for a broken leg during his junior year and broken collarbone in Week 1 this season.
Wempen’s backup, Trey Bird, performed admirably all season long and the Class B title game was no exception. Bird completed 5 of 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, also rushing for 70 yards and another score in Bennington’s 42-14 win over Aurora.
A state title certainly made for a happy ending to Wempen’s career, and the senior ended up playing a large role in Bennington’s playoff run. After moving to defensive back, Wempen made 10 tackles in the state championship game, also throwing a 22-yard completion to Bird on a trick play.
“To go through what he did, a lot of kids probably wouldn’t have had the tenacity to come back and be as influential as he was,” Bennington coach Kam Lenhart said. “When he got back, you knew he was on the field. We had that wrinkle in there for him to throw a pass, and it was so awesome to see it happen.”
Other notes
* Making their first-ever state finals appearances at Memorial Stadium, both Bennington and Gretna brought large cheering sections that provided a slight crowd advantage. There was a never-ending stream of Gretna fans filing into the stadium throughout the first half of Tuesday’s Class A final, and the Dragons nearly filled the entire side of the lower bowl.
* Speaking of Gretna, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better defensive effort than the Dragons put up over the final three weeks of the season. After Lincoln East dropped 42 points on the Dragons in the opening round of the playoffs, they allowed just 10 points against Elkhorn South, Omaha North and Omaha Westside combined. The Gretna defense surrendered three points in the final 11 quarters it played this season.
