Luke Mullin: Trick plays, large crowds power state championships during exciting two days of state final football

“We’d been working on that for a long time, and at halftime (and) Blake Sindelar said, ‘If we run that throwback, that corner goes with me every time and there’s no one left over there,’” Speirs said. “We held on to it, and that seemed like a good time.”

Bennington also had an important wrinkle saved for the state finals, even if it didn’t result in a touchdown. Senior Seth Wempen might have been the Badgers’ starting quarterback each of the past two seasons if not for a broken leg during his junior year and broken collarbone in Week 1 this season.

Wempen’s backup, Trey Bird, performed admirably all season long and the Class B title game was no exception. Bird completed 5 of 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, also rushing for 70 yards and another score in Bennington’s 42-14 win over Aurora.

A state title certainly made for a happy ending to Wempen’s career, and the senior ended up playing a large role in Bennington’s playoff run. After moving to defensive back, Wempen made 10 tackles in the state championship game, also throwing a 22-yard completion to Bird on a trick play.