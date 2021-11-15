From the eager anticipation of sunny August practices to the bitter cold of the November playoffs, the high school football season has almost run its course.

I’ve been fortunate enough to see wild plays at every game I’ve been to this season, but some stand out above the rest. Here’s to more highlight plays at Memorial Stadium next week, and to a stellar season of high school football across the state.

Luke Mullin's top 10 plays of 2021

No. 10: Malachi Coleman vs. Lincoln Southeast (Week 5)

The Lincoln East defensive end and wide receiver had several impact games throughout the season, but his effort against Lincoln Southeast was the best. His two catches for 96 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns went along with a forced fumble and six tackles for the impressive 2023 recruit.

No. 9: Ben Brahmer's big catch (quarterfinals)

This play is the reason why Pierce will be playing at Memorial Stadium in a week rather than watching the C-1 final at home. After running a great route and getting separation from the defender, Brahmer made a great adjustment to come back for the catch, part of a 135-yard effort in a win.

No. 8: Dylan Gray vs. Lincoln North Star (Week 2)

Filling in as Lincoln Northeast’s starting quarterback due to injury, Gray didn’t complete a single pass in the Rockets’ Week 2 win. Instead, his powerful rushing efforts and a key muffed punt recovery led Northeast to its first varsity win in two years.

No. 7: Ja Reese Lott-Buzby vs. Lincoln Pius X (Week 3)

Lincoln High’s senior quarterback had a pair of impressive, ankle-breaking touchdown runs before finding Beni Ngoyi for an overtime touchdown that kept the Links in the game.

No. 6: Cooper Erikson vs. Millard West (Week 6)

A 1,000-yard receiver this season, Erikson totaled over 100 yards in seven of Lincoln East’s games. His best effort came in Week 6 with six catches, 230 yards and three touchdowns against Millard West. He shrugs off a defender with ease here and gets bonus points for his celebration, too.

No. 5: Evan Shepard vs. Wahoo (Week 7)

In a tough, defensive battle, the difference for Ashland-Greenwood was Shepard’s ankle-breaking touchdown grab. A great route and even better moves after the catch sent the Bluejay senior into the end zone.

No. 4: Koa and Kade McIntyre vs. Aquinas (Week 6)

Kade McIntyre would not be denied touchdowns on either of these impressive grabs — on one play, he jumped over a defender for a catch and ran over a player in the other.

No. 3: Jake Appleget vs. Gretna (Week 8)

Rather than kneeling for halftime, Lincoln Southeast’s push for points led to a wild receiving touchdown from Jake Appleget. As time expired, Appleget cut back across the field racing for the opposite pylon before running over a pair of Dragon defenders for an unbelievable 43-yard score.

No. 2: Willem Reddick and Manny Appleget (Week 5)

This play came late in a game that was already decided, but it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Reddick was nearly out of bounds with a defender at his ankles by the time he threw a pass into the end zone, a throw which Appleget snagged without a yard to spare on his end of a wild play.

No. 1: Wahoo defense vs. Ashland-Greenwood (Week 7)

A pair of tipped interceptions couldn’t lead to a Wahoo win, but they were the most impressive plays I’ve seen all season. On the first, Wahoo defensive end Carson Lavaley tips a pass where Curtis Swahn comes all the way from the other defensive end spot to snag. The second is even better teamwork because Andrew Waido not only makes a touchdown-saving pass breakup, but his deflection also ends up in the hands of Owen Hancock.

