Luke Mullin: Shifty RB, rising sophomore among five players who impressed at the LPS football jamboree

Athletes from Lincoln High, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast gathered at Pius X’s Aldrich Field on Tuesday morning for the annual LPS football jamboree. The preseason scrimmage featured both returning varsity contributors and new faces ready to make their mark this fall as two hours of 11-on-11 action had the touchdowns, interceptions and big plays that coaches — and this reporter — wanted to see.

There’s still a long way to go before the 2022 football season gets underway over two months from now, but it’s still worth highlighting some impressive performances.

Here are five players who stood out at the LPS football jamboree:

Carsten Bluhm, sr., TE, Southeast: An imposing 6-foot-5 figure at tight end, Bluhm is the perfect combination of blocker and receiver for Southeast. Bluhm should be able to step into the lead tight end role vacated by Luke Blatchford (graduation), and Bluhm's athletic ability could lead to several receptions per game. On a Southeast team that has plenty of size and speed, Bluhm is one of those players who should make a big impact.

Nate Schauer and Thomas Neal, srs. WR, Pius X: The Thunderbolt offense always has a stellar running game, but if Pius X wants to be a contender at the Class B level this season, it’ll need some passing success, too. Look no further than wide receivers Nate Schauer and Thomas Neal, who both promise to be key targets for the Thunderbolts. Both wideouts have big frames and showed that they can box out defenders for a large catch radius, something that will prove important.

Cooper Johnson, sr., OL, Southeast: A starter at right tackle last season, Johnson looks even bigger and stronger as a senior. He continues to move the line of scrimmage effectively on offense and is also now teaming up with fellow tackle Gunnar Gottula as a two-way player. Johnson regularly blew up running plays in the backfield on Tuesday, with a quick burst off the ball that opposing linemen struggled to defend.

Cal Newell, sr., RB, Southwest: As Southwest’s leading rusher in 2021, Newell’s status as a key player for the Silver Hawks won’t surprise anyone. However, his performance on Tuesday showed that he might be the city’s top running back this season. Southeast’s Max Buettenback and Pius X’s Matt Bohy also showed their abilities at running back, but neither broke as many touchdown runs as Newell. He torched every defense he faced and has the strength to shrug off tackles and the elusiveness to be dangerous in open space.

Pierre Allen Jr., so., DE/WR, Southeast: If you’re looking for a rising young talent to watch in the fall, Allen is a good start. He already contributed at defensive end as a freshman, a position where his long arms and strong pass rush skills are easily seen. However, Allen also seems poised to be a big part of the Southeast offense. His 6-foot-2 frame lends well to being an outside receiver capable of going up and getting jump balls, something Jake Appleget excelled at for the Knights a year ago. Whether it’s on offense or defense, Allen is ready to be a varsity starter for Southeast.

