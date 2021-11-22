Luke Mullin: Mostek's record-breaking night secures Class B title for Bennington in 42-14 win over Aurora

It was the Dylan Mostek show at Memorial Stadium on Monday night.
He already had the single-season Class B rushing record heading into the championship game, and he left with the greatest rushing season of any player in state history (3,090 yards). Mostek also broke the Class B records for per-game rushing average and most consecutive 100-yard games in addition to tying the single-season scoring record as No. 1 Bennington rolled to a 42-14 win over No. 4 Aurora in the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Even after a record-setting performance in the biggest game of his high school career, Mostek was humble as always.
“It’s truly been an honor to just make these guys proud; that just means the world to me,” said Mostek. “I couldn’t do this without the line blocking or the receivers blocking and Trey making the right reads. I was just hoping to live up to the expectations of the other guys.”
If the expectation was dominance, then Mostek certainly fits the bill.
In an otherwise relatively even matchup of teams, it was Mostek who flipped the game on its head entirely. Over 200 of the Bennington running back’s 218 yards came in the first half alone, and he finished with four rushing touchdowns.
Mostek’s stellar effort secured Bennington’s (13-0) first state title since the 1989 season, a goal the Badgers had in the back of their heads all season. With a veteran offensive line leading the charge, Bennington just about steamrolled every opponent it faced this season.
An 11-point win over Aurora (10-3) in Week 2 was the closest any opponent played Bennington all season, and the Huskies quickly ran into the Badger buzz saw again two months later.
Mostek's first rushing score came on a fourth-down try in Bennington territory that he took 57 yards for a score, and he soon followed with an 89-yard breakaway run that showcased his speed.
The Huskies were unable to make the most of their early scoring opportunities, instead tossing a pair of first-half interceptions that contributed to a 35-7 halftime deficit.
“We had to be almost perfect tonight, and we knew that,” said Aurora coach Kyle Peterson. “As soon as we got in a situation where we were behind the sticks, that’s where we had to do some things that were a little more uncomfortable for us.”
Mostek’s first-half performance was so dominant that the Badgers hardly needed him in the second half. He carried the ball just five times after the halftime break as junior quarterback Trey Bird finished 5-for-10 for 100 yards passing in addition to 64 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.
It was fitting that Mostek led the offensive charge in his final high school game, but that didn’t stop Bennington coach Kam Lenhart from wishing that wasn’t the case.
“I wish there was more time with him,” Lenhart said. “Gosh dang it, he’s a great player; he deserves all the credit he’s earned. He’s a fantastic young man and I’m just excited to see what his future holds for him.”
If not for Mostek’s big day, Aurora’s running back could have stolen the spotlight instead. Carlos Collazo carried the ball 36 times for 272 yards and two touchdowns, but the end result to the season was the same two years in a row for Aurora: a Class B runner-up finish.
Aurora’s graduating seniors were also part of a C-1 championship team in 2018, leaving Peterson grateful for the high level of play they provided each of the last four years.
“We’ve made it here before and to make it to this game and to get again does sting,” Peterson said. “Tomorrow morning we’re going to wake up and the sting will be a little less, so we’ll look back on what we accomplished and we’re going to celebrate that.”
There will be no stinging felt in Bennington, where this year’s team secured the school’s first football state championship at the Class B level. Heading into the season, the Badgers knew they had the pieces to win a state championship.
Now, they’ve made history and set rushing records that will last forever.
“That was our expectation and we just knew if we worked hard and didn’t overlook people and prepared well we could win this thing, and that’s what we did,” Mostek said.
“These guys left their mark on Bennington history; everyone will remember this team,” Lenhart said.
BENNINGTON 42, AURORA 14
|Bennington
|7
|28
|7
|0
|--
|42
|Aurora
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
BEN--Mostek 57 run (Anderson kick)
BEN--Mostek 89 run (Anderson kick)
BEN--Mostek 1 run (Anderson kick)
AUR--Collazo 3 run (Peters kick)
BEN--Mostek 2 run (Anderson kick)
BEN--Bluhm 65 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)
AUR--Collazo 35 run (Peters kick)
BEN--Bird 3 run (Anderson kick)
|BEN
|AUR
|First downs
|16
|22
|Rushes-yards
|32-283
|52-313
|Passing yards
|122
|59
|Passing
|6-11-0
|13-26-2
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-yards
|2-30.5
|1-34
|Time of possession
|16:23
|31:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--BEN, Mostek 20-218, Bird 8-64, Colvert 2-4, Team 2-(-3); AUR, Collazo 36-272, Owens 6-25, Knust 8-9, Staehr 1-4, Kemling 1-3.
PASSING--BEN, Bird 5-10-0 100, Wempen 1-1-0 22; AUR, Knust 13-26-2 59.
RECEIVING--BEN, Bluhm 3-87, Bird 1-22, Andersen 1-7, Colvert 1-6; AUR, Staehr 6-29, Kemling 4-15, Collazo 2-10, Ramaekers 1-5.
TACKLES (Solo-Assist-Total)--BEN, MacDonald 4-11-15, Holtz 10-4-14, Wempen 6-4-10, Curry 1-8-9, Lym 4-3-7, Brecht 2-3-5, Douglas 1-4-5, Andrews 3-2-5, Nguyen 2-3-5, Andersen 3-1-4, Foltz 1-3-4, Stier 1-3-4, Williams 1-1-2, Conner 0-1-1, Beck 0-1-1, Mlnarik 1-0-1, Gilliland 0-1-1, Kaufmann 0-1-1, Heinemann 0-1-1, Krayneski 0-1-1; AUR, Papineau 3-5-8, Bellis 2-6-8, Kemling 3-4-7, Allen 1-5-6, Barger 0-5-5, Staehr 2-1-3, Owens 2-1-3, Nachtigal 2-1-3, Griffith 0-3-3, Collazo 2-0-2, Jividen 0-2-2, Egger 0-1-1, Peterson 0-1-1, Stalnaker 0-1-1.
