Luke Mullin: Mostek's record-breaking night secures Class B title for Bennington in 42-14 win over Aurora

It was the Dylan Mostek show at Memorial Stadium on Monday night.

He already had the single-season Class B rushing record heading into the championship game, and he left with the greatest rushing season of any player in state history (3,090 yards). Mostek also broke the Class B records for per-game rushing average and most consecutive 100-yard games in addition to tying the single-season scoring record as No. 1 Bennington rolled to a 42-14 win over No. 4 Aurora in the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Even after a record-setting performance in the biggest game of his high school career, Mostek was humble as always.

“It’s truly been an honor to just make these guys proud; that just means the world to me,” said Mostek. “I couldn’t do this without the line blocking or the receivers blocking and Trey making the right reads. I was just hoping to live up to the expectations of the other guys.”

If the expectation was dominance, then Mostek certainly fits the bill.

In an otherwise relatively even matchup of teams, it was Mostek who flipped the game on its head entirely. Over 200 of the Bennington running back’s 218 yards came in the first half alone, and he finished with four rushing touchdowns.