Luke Mullin: Looking back at a wild opening round in the Class A football playoffs

All season long, Millard South had the look of a state title-winning team.
The Class A No. 1 Patriots won every game they played during the regular season by 20 points or more, with the exception of a 42-28 win over Bellevue West that established Millard South as the top team in Class A.
But, when the playoffs roll around, seeds and regular-season records go out the window entirely. Two of the hottest teams in Class A — Omaha North and Grand Island — proved that on Friday.
The No. 16-seeded Vikings, winners of four straight after an 0-5 start to the season, pulled the upset of the season in a 49-42 win over top-seeded Millard South. A few miles away, Grand Island also won its fifth straight game in a hard-fought 30-28 win against No. 4 Creighton Prep.
“Once you reach the playoffs, the level (of competition) is always going to be good,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said.” The upper-tier of teams, you’re going to have to beat them sooner or later if you’re going to get where you want to get.”
It was no easy task for Grand Island to get past Creighton Prep and into the quarterfinals. The Junior Jays hadn’t allowed more than 28 points all season and recently held Lincoln East’s high-powered passing offense to seven points two weeks ago.
Noah Walters leaves it all on the field, breaks Class A passing record as his storied Spartan career ends with a 59-42 loss to Gretna
Prep’s stout defensive line showed up once again, limiting Grand Island to seven total rushing yards, but senior quarterback Tytan Fyfe came to play. The younger brother of former Nebraska quarterback Ryker Fyfe, he threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Islander charge.
“Kytan does a lot for us; he’s our starting free safety, too, and he hardly leaves the game,” Tomlin said. “He’s our punter, too, so there’s not a lot of things we don’t ask him to do and he does a remarkable job with the workload we put on him."
Grand Island’s win was a tremendous upset to be sure, but it pales in comparison to the first-ever instance of a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. Omaha North is no stranger to picking up big playoff wins — the Vikings played in five state title games from 2012 to 2017 — but this year’s team faced an entirely new challenge.
After starting the season 0-5, it must have been hard for the Vikings to envision they’d be in the state quarterfinals a month later. However, four straight wins in the district slate gave Omaha North the No. 16 seed, and it played with nothing to lose against Millard South.
Nebraska football recruit Gage Stenger did his best to keep the Patriots’ unbeaten season going as he scored all six of Millard South’s touchdowns. However, Omaha North scored 21 unanswered points to come away with the upset win, including the game-winning 39-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Williams to Keshaun Williams with under 20 seconds remaining.
At the end of it all, a shocked Millard South team watched as Viking fans stormed their home field.
When the margins get slim in playoff football, Tomlin rightly points out that it can all come down to which team is peaking at the right time.
“Knowing coach (Larry) Martin like I do, you get to October and they’re always playing their best football,” Tomlin said. “Regardless of seed, they’re always going to be one of the top teams in my opinion.”
To keep its surprise playoff run going, Omaha North will have to beat North Platte on the road next week, while Grand Island will travel to Bellevue West. The other quarterfinal matchups in Class A are Gretna at Elkhorn South and Omaha Burke at Omaha Westside.
As of now, the Class A field is wide open for further upsets in the quarterfinal round, something Grand Island hopes will work to its advantage.
“I think we are playing our best football right now; this team has gradually improved a little each week,” Tomlin said. "Their approach to work and their attitude about work has been great, and one thing that our coaching staff never questions is how hard our kids will play.”
Other notable playoff upsets
* Battle Creek ended Class C-1 No. 3 Chadron’s undefeated season with a 28-20 road win and will now host a quarterfinal game against No. 6 Columbus Scotus next week. Chadron hadn’t allowed more than eight points in a game all season until its season-ending loss.
* Wilber-Clatonia lost four of its last five regular-season games heading into the playoffs, but showed why it was ranked for most of the season with a 27-26 win over No. 5 Yutan.
* Perkins County eliminated a ranked opponent in Bertrand during the opening round of the Class D-1 playoffs, followed by another upset win over No. 9 Arapahoe. None of Perkins County’s regular-season wins came against playoff opponents, but they’ve truly proved themselves as a team to watch in the quarterfinals.
* Class D-2 defending champion BDS entered the second round of the playoffs as the No. 14 seed, but the Eagles’ 36-28 win over No. 5 Pender was one of four instances where a double-digit seed won in Class D-2. Ansley-Litchfield, Johnson-Brock and EP/PJ were the others.
* Four undefeated teams entered the first round of the six-man playoffs, but only two advanced to the quarterfinals. No. 9 Spalding Academy defeated No. 2 Sterling 45-44 and Pawnee City beat No. 4 Red Cloud 54-46.
