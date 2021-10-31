Luke Mullin: Looking back at a wild opening round in the Class A football playoffs

All season long, Millard South had the look of a state title-winning team.

The Class A No. 1 Patriots won every game they played during the regular season by 20 points or more, with the exception of a 42-28 win over Bellevue West that established Millard South as the top team in Class A.

But, when the playoffs roll around, seeds and regular-season records go out the window entirely. Two of the hottest teams in Class A — Omaha North and Grand Island — proved that on Friday.

The No. 16-seeded Vikings, winners of four straight after an 0-5 start to the season, pulled the upset of the season in a 49-42 win over top-seeded Millard South. A few miles away, Grand Island also won its fifth straight game in a hard-fought 30-28 win against No. 4 Creighton Prep.

“Once you reach the playoffs, the level (of competition) is always going to be good,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said.” The upper-tier of teams, you’re going to have to beat them sooner or later if you’re going to get where you want to get.”

It was no easy task for Grand Island to get past Creighton Prep and into the quarterfinals. The Junior Jays hadn’t allowed more than 28 points all season and recently held Lincoln East’s high-powered passing offense to seven points two weeks ago.