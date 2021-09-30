Luke Mullin: It's time to consider if Noah Walters is having the best season by a Lincoln QB

To start with, Walters has tremendous arm strength and is easily capable of launching passes 40 yards down the field. Four of his touchdown passes went for 40 yards or more, but he’s just as capable throwing inside the numbers, because he gets the ball there in a hurry, and with precision.

Plus, the senior quarterback has built up an innate understanding of how to pick apart opposing defenses. Last week, junior Malachi Coleman hauled in a 79-yard touchdown catch that began with a simple 15-yard pass over the middle of the field.

What made it even more impressive was that because Walters identified the space in the middle of the field, he told Coleman to run a skinny post. It was the first play of the game, and Walters was already making adjustments.

The Spartans aimed to push the pace against Millard West (2-4), and with Walters at his usual strength, it worked to great success. Erikson was the biggest beneficiary as he crossed the 200-yard mark while hauling in three touchdown passes, a testament to the duo’s strength.

“We’ve been playing together since freshman year, so we have the same mindset and see defenses the same way; it’s just a good connection we’ve got going,” Erikson said.