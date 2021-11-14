Luke Mullin: Gretna, Bennington and Columbus Lakeview make for a new crop of teams playing for state championships

After giving up 42 points in the opening round, Gretna’s defense hasn’t allowed a single point over the last seven quarters it’s played.

“Lincoln East is a different monster with how they throw the ball, but you still have to make plays; it was good learning lesson for us,” Kayl said. “Really, our defense has been solid all year. There’s a couple games where we maybe weren’t playing in the right scheme, but our staff and kids have done a good job of learning from that.”

Even with all the talent on the team, it’s doubtful Gretna would have expected to be playing at Memorial Stadium in late November. It’s already the furthest any Gretna team has made it in the playoffs in school history, and the Dragons are hoping their home supporters can will them to just one more victory.

“The crowds have been good all season, and the playoffs have just taken it to a whole new level,” Kayl said. “(For) Memorial Stadium, we’re not going to be able to fill it up, but I know we’ll get a good crowd and we’re excited to represent Gretna in the state championship.”

While they’ve both played for state titles once before in school history, Bennington and Columbus Lakeview are in similar positions.