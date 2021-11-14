Luke Mullin: Gretna, Bennington and Columbus Lakeview make for a new crop of teams playing for state championships

Before this season, Gretna had never won a Class A playoff game or played for a state title.
Gretna went 0-7 in seven semifinal appearances at the Class B level from 1993 to 2017, also going from an 11-win season in 2017 to 3-win years in 2018 and 2019 when the Dragons moved up to Class A.
A winning season and playoff appearance last year helped solidify Gretna in the Class A football picture, and the school is now in the midst of its best-ever season. After defeating Lincoln East, Elkhorn South and Omaha North in the playoffs, the Dragons will now play for a Class A state championship on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Memorial Stadium.
“We took our lumps the first couple years, but we stuck to the plan and the process,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. “Last year was a big step for us, getting into the playoffs, so we took that into the offseason and ran with it. We’ve got a good group of kids that really believe and a group of coaches that coach their tails off.”
While Gretna (11-1) may have been fortunate to avoid facing No. 1 Millard South in the playoffs, there’s no doubt the Dragons had to work for their spot in the finals.
First, Gretna won a 59-42 shootout over Lincoln East to open the playoffs, a scoreline that led to some adjustments on defense heading into the quarterfinal round. No. 5 Elkhorn South, the only team to defeat Gretna all season, fell in a 14-7 defensive battle, before the Dragons ended Omaha North’s Cinderella run with a dominant 34-0 shutout.
After giving up 42 points in the opening round, Gretna’s defense hasn’t allowed a single point over the last seven quarters it’s played.
“Lincoln East is a different monster with how they throw the ball, but you still have to make plays; it was good learning lesson for us,” Kayl said. “Really, our defense has been solid all year. There’s a couple games where we maybe weren’t playing in the right scheme, but our staff and kids have done a good job of learning from that.”
Even with all the talent on the team, it’s doubtful Gretna would have expected to be playing at Memorial Stadium in late November. It’s already the furthest any Gretna team has made it in the playoffs in school history, and the Dragons are hoping their home supporters can will them to just one more victory.
“The crowds have been good all season, and the playoffs have just taken it to a whole new level,” Kayl said. “(For) Memorial Stadium, we’re not going to be able to fill it up, but I know we’ll get a good crowd and we’re excited to represent Gretna in the state championship.”
While they’ve both played for state titles once before in school history, Bennington and Columbus Lakeview are in similar positions.
Bennington won a state title in Class C-1 in 1989 but failed to make it past the quarterfinal round in its 17 state-tournament appearances since. That changed this year, when the undefeated Badgers rolled past McCook, Waverly and Elkhorn in the playoffs and will now play in the Class B championship game for the first time in school history.
Similarly, Columbus Lakeview finished as Class B runner-up in 1990 but hadn’t made it any further than a semifinal loss in 2013. The No. 11-seed Vikings secured playoff wins over Milford, Boone Central and Kearney Catholic, and now have a chance at the school’s first football state championship.
This year’s state-title clashes, by the numbers:
Class A: In its 37th state-tournament appearance, Omaha Westside is playing for a Class A state title for the third-straight season. This is the Warriors’ ninth Class A championship game in school history, while Gretna is making its first appearance in the championship game.
Class B: Last year’s runner-up, Aurora is making its eighth appearance in the Class B title game and ninth in all classes. The Huskies are seeking their fourth state championship in school history, while Bennington could win its first at the Class B level.
Class C-1: Defending champion Pierce is in the C-1 title game for the third season in a row, and the Bluejays are playing in the school’s 11th championship game. Columbus Lakeview is making its second appearance in a championship game.
Class C-2: Archbishop Bergan is playing for a state title for the sixth time in school history, but each of its last four attempts have ended in state silver. Norfolk Catholic is a state championship game regular, with 10 state titles and 7 runner-up finishes since 1983.
Class D-1: After semifinal losses each of the last two seasons, Cross County is now playing for its first-ever state championship. Howells-Dodge is making its first state-title appearance as a consolidated school, but each town has its own championship history – Dodge won six state titles and Howells won nine championships prior to 2012.
Class D-2: In its 28th state-tournament appearance, Kenesaw made the state finals for the first time since its runner-up finish in 1990. Sandhills/Thedford finished as runner-up last year in its first state-title appearance, so one school is walking away as a first-time state champion.
Six-man: This is the most successful season Potter-Dix has ever had, and it’s the school’s first chance at a state championship. It’s the same case for Cody-Kilgore, making for a first-time state champion at the six-man level as well.
Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals
