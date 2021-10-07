Luke Mullin: Blowout win over Bellevue East proves that the pieces are finally falling in place for Lincoln Southeast

Luke Mullin High school sports reporter Follow Luke Mullin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When you’re part of a high school football program that has won nine state titles, there are naturally some expectations about winning.

Lincoln Southeast expects to have a competitive team every season, and that standard has been passed down to team captains Jake Appleget, Willem Reddick, Luke Blatchford and Nate Folmer. When a difficult three-game stretch put the Knights in danger of not living up to their usual success, Southeast’s team leaders knew they needed to get their season back on track.

A 35-21 win over Papillion-La Vista last week and a 35-0 win over Bellevue East on Thursday night at Seacrest Field were just what the Knights needed. Now standing at 5-2 on the season, Southeast is right back in the playoff hunt as it always expects to be.

Among Southeast’s team leaders, none makes a bigger impact than Appleget, a Nebraska football commit who almost never takes a play off. According to him, the two-week turnaround all stems from improvements in practice.

“We know how to bounce back; failure is kind of the secret ingredient to success,” said Appleget. “I think, unfortunately, that we needed to take a few losses to learn what our weaknesses are. We bounced back tremendously; our weeks of practice have been phenomenal, and that’s why the games have been the way they’ve been.”