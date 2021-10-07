Luke Mullin: Blowout win over Bellevue East proves that the pieces are finally falling in place for Lincoln Southeast

When you’re part of a high school football program that has won nine state titles, there are naturally some expectations about winning.
Lincoln Southeast expects to have a competitive team every season, and that standard has been passed down to team captains Jake Appleget, Willem Reddick, Luke Blatchford and Nate Folmer. When a difficult three-game stretch put the Knights in danger of not living up to their usual success, Southeast’s team leaders knew they needed to get their season back on track.
A 35-21 win over Papillion-La Vista last week and a 35-0 win over Bellevue East on Thursday night at Seacrest Field were just what the Knights needed. Now standing at 5-2 on the season, Southeast is right back in the playoff hunt as it always expects to be.
Among Southeast’s team leaders, none makes a bigger impact than Appleget, a Nebraska football commit who almost never takes a play off. According to him, the two-week turnaround all stems from improvements in practice.
“We know how to bounce back; failure is kind of the secret ingredient to success,” said Appleget. “I think, unfortunately, that we needed to take a few losses to learn what our weaknesses are. We bounced back tremendously; our weeks of practice have been phenomenal, and that’s why the games have been the way they’ve been.”
From the physicality he brings on every play to the help he offers directing teammates on defense, Appleget epitomizes the Southeast approach to football games. He was all over the field Thursday, lining up in the backfield to score the Knights’ first touchdown before flexing out to his spot at wide receiver for a pair of first-quarter touchdown receptions.
“It was a lot of fun, I remember doing that freshman year, so it took me back,” Appleget said.
Considering the Southeast roster also includes talented pieces such as Nebraska football commit Gunnar Gottula on the offensive line, Power Five recruit Teitum Tuioti at defensive end and Nebraska baseball commit Max Buettenback at running back, the team’s offensive output from Week 3 to Week 5 left plenty to be desired.
Disregarding a defensive pick six, the Southeast offense scored just 10 points in a 17-7 win over Grand Island in Week 3, followed by a seven-point effort against Creighton Prep and 10-point game against Lincoln East, both losses.
But the Knights found their rhythm against Papillion-La Vista last week and continued those efforts in stellar fashion against Bellevue East, a sign that the pieces are starting to fall into place. Tuioti is now a part of offensive packages as a tight end, Max Buettenback found the end zone to put the Knights up 28-0 and younger brother Cash Buttenback also punched in a rushing touchdown for a 35-0 halftime lead.
“I was really happy with the first half tonight, I thought we did a great job on both sides of the ball,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “We really made some big plays offensively early in the game and we were able to give some playing time to the younger guys in our program.”
Will Barrett, the Knights’ leading receiver this season, also deserves a mention for his role in the offense. Barrett put up back-to-back 100-yard receiving games against Grand Island and Creighton Prep before moving into the backfield last week. He carried the ball 17 times for 116 yards and a touchdown, took in Kentucky’s win over Florida last Saturday as a potential recruit and returned this week to be a part of the big win.
Not a bad eight-day stretch for the Lincoln Southeast senior.
Make no mistakes about Southeast’s most recent win, though — Bellevue East won’t be a playoff team and had been shut out three times prior to Thursday night’s game. Southeast will truly be able to measure its progress against No. 6 Gretna and No. 5 Elkhorn South during its final two regular-season games, a challenge that the Knights’ leaders know they need.
Still, Southeast’s complete and utter dominance against an overmatched opponent can only bring positive momentum into the next two weeks. Bellevue East failed to record a first down until late in the fourth quarter, while Southeast ran all its offensive plays with ease all game long.
With its offense finally starting to click, the Knights will hope the big win is simply a sign of even bigger things to come.
“We’ve had to adjust and make sure we can use all our weapons the way we need to,” Gottula said. “We’ve been more physical the last couple weeks, our guys have had a great attitude and they’re taking this thing one week at a time as we get into district play.”
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 35, BELLEVUE EAST 0
|Bellevue East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Lincoln Southeast
|21
|14
|0
|0
|--
|35
LSE--Appleget 7 run (McCashland kick)
LSE--Appleget 27 pass from Reddick (McCashland kick)
LSE--Appleget 8 pass from Reddick (McCashland kick)
LSE--M. Buettenback 2 run (McCashland kick)
LSE--C. Buettenback 7 run (McCashland kick)
Photos: Lincoln Southeast blows past Bellevue East at Seacrest Field
