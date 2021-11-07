Luke Mullin: Battle Creek, seven other double-digit seeds now one game away from Memorial Stadium

Playoff seeds can only tell so much.
Before the games can begin, they’re a necessary requirement to divide brackets fairly. For many lower seeds, their chances of navigating a difficult playoff draw depend on whether they enter the postseason with momentum.
That’s certainly the case for Battle Creek, the No. 12 seed in Class C-1. At the lowest point of their season, a 13-0 loss to Boone Central in Week 6, the Braves knew their 3-3 record wouldn’t be good enough to make the state playoffs.
After a three-game winning streak to end the regular season that included a 24-6 win over No. 9 Pierce, Battle Creek kept the momentum going. The Braves upset formerly unbeaten No. 5 Chadron in the opening round, followed by a 33-21 win over No. 4 seed Columbus Scotus on Friday that sent Battle Creek into the C-1 semifinals.
“We were 3-3 at one point in the season, and we knew that we had to win out if we were going to have a chance to make the playoffs,” Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said. “There’s only four teams left and we’re in a place and position that a lot of people would love to be at, so we're not taking that for granted.”
Apart from No. 2 seed Kearney Catholic, the C-1 bracket reflects the quality of teams regardless of seed. The Stars will play No. 11 Columbus Lakeview in the other semifinal matchup, while Battle Creek will play defending champion Pierce.
Kearney Catholic is 'writing a novel' this postseason, and a 33-7 win vs. Wahoo is its strongest chapter yet
Coming off a win over No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood, it’ll be a difficult task for Battle Creek to go into Pierce and leave with a trip to Memorial Stadium. The Braves were at home for their 24-6 win over Pierce in Week 8, so the semifinal matchup poses a new challenge.
“Our kids have done a really good job week in and week out of preparing and practicing well, so we’re excited about it,” Carlson said. “I know that Pierce is going to give us their best shot and we’re going to give them our best shot, too.”
Apart from Class B, every other class has at least one double-digit seed in the semifinals.
* Class A: Having defeated No. 1 Millard South and No. 8 North Platte, No. 16 seed Omaha North is currently on a six-game winning streak and will play No. 5 Gretna in the semifinals.
* Class C-1: No. 11 Columbus Lakeview and No. 12 Battle Creek.
* Class C-2: Losing four of its final regular-season games prepared No. 13 seed Wilber-Clatonia to come away with close wins over No. 4 Yutan and No. 5 Hastings SC. The Wolverines will have to knock off No. 1 Norfolk Catholic to make the state final.
* Class D-1: No. 10 Cross County came away with a thrilling 58-51 win over No. 2 Lourdes CC last week and will play No. 6 Hitchcock County in the semifinals.
* Class D-2: No. 13 seed EP/PJ won a pair of road games over No. 4 Bloomfield and No. 12 Johnson-Brock, so the Wolfpack are rewarded with a home game against No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford. Additionally, No. 14 seed BDS is still in contention to defend its state title. The Eagles travel to No. 7 Kenesaw on Friday.
* Six-man: No. 13 seed Spalding Academy truly had to work for its semifinal spot as the Shamrocks defeated undefeated No. 4 Sterling and No. 12 McCool Junction, the defending champion. Spalding Academy hosts No. 1 Potter-Dix in the semifinals.
