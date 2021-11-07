Luke Mullin: Battle Creek, seven other double-digit seeds now one game away from Memorial Stadium

Playoff seeds can only tell so much.

Before the games can begin, they’re a necessary requirement to divide brackets fairly. For many lower seeds, their chances of navigating a difficult playoff draw depend on whether they enter the postseason with momentum.

That’s certainly the case for Battle Creek, the No. 12 seed in Class C-1. At the lowest point of their season, a 13-0 loss to Boone Central in Week 6, the Braves knew their 3-3 record wouldn’t be good enough to make the state playoffs.

After a three-game winning streak to end the regular season that included a 24-6 win over No. 9 Pierce, Battle Creek kept the momentum going. The Braves upset formerly unbeaten No. 5 Chadron in the opening round, followed by a 33-21 win over No. 4 seed Columbus Scotus on Friday that sent Battle Creek into the C-1 semifinals.

“We were 3-3 at one point in the season, and we knew that we had to win out if we were going to have a chance to make the playoffs,” Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said. “There’s only four teams left and we’re in a place and position that a lot of people would love to be at, so we're not taking that for granted.”