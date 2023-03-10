For the first time in seven years, the Lincoln Southwest head football coaching position is open.

Andrew Sherman, who has coached the Silver Hawks since 2016, is Southwest's new athletic director, replacing retiring Mark Armstrong.

Sherman has been a physical education teacher at Southwest since 2002. His coaching roles at the school have included boys junior varsity soccer, freshmen and reserve girls basketball, boys and girls shot put and discus, and various coaching roles on football teams.

Lincoln Southwest finished 8-3 last season. The Silver Hawks won a first-round playoff game before falling to eventual champion Omaha Westside.

Sherman will begin his AD duties on July 1.

