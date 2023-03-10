Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to recap the girls state basketball tournament and look ahead to the boys action.
For the first time in seven years, the Lincoln Southwest head football coaching position is open.
Andrew Sherman, who has coached the Silver Hawks since 2016, is Southwest's new athletic director, replacing retiring Mark Armstrong.
Sherman has been a physical education teacher at Southwest since 2002. His coaching roles at the school have included boys junior varsity soccer, freshmen and reserve girls basketball, boys and girls shot put and discus, and various coaching roles on football teams.
Lincoln Southwest finished 8-3 last season. The Silver Hawks won a first-round playoff game before falling to eventual champion Omaha Westside.
Sherman will begin his AD duties on July 1.
Top Journal Star photos for March 2023
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) walks onto court before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (left) and Mallory Hansen celebrate the win against York during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A bank employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a woman drove her car through a window of LincOne Federal Credit Union near 48th and Vine streets on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she scores a basket during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
the Sidney bench jumps for joy after defeating Beatrice during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig scores a layup over Waverly defenders in the first half during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
