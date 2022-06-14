LSE's Gottula is committed to NU, LSW's Baptista is still looking. Both show state's rise in talent

The football talent in the state of Nebraska's 2023 class just keeps growing.

Six in-state players in that recruiting class have already committed to Power Five schools — the most recent being Archbishop Bergan’s Kade McIntyre, who announced his pledge to Oklahoma on Monday. 247Sports also has 14 Nebraskans listed as two-star recruits or better, a number that could grow in the coming months.

Even players who don’t have stars to their name or a Power Five offer yet are picking up steam on the recruiting trail. Just ask Lincoln Southwest’s Jack Baptista.

Baptista was one of the top performers at the LPS football jamboree on Tuesday, a preseason football scrimmage that included Lincoln Southwest, Southeast, Pius X and Lincoln High. An all-city selection as a junior last year, Baptista’s performances led to interest from Kansas, South Dakota, Columbia, Yale and other Ivy League schools.

With a trip to USC planned for this week, Baptista is hoping that another stellar fall season for him and the Silver Hawks will increase his recruiting stock.

“I really want to show people that I’m not just a slot guy, I’m a good route-runner, too, and that I’m a good teammate,” Baptista said. “If I get double-teamed, that just means more opportunities for my teammates.”

Two other all-city selections from a year ago who have not yet formalized their college decisions weren’t at the LPS Jamboree. Lincoln East was not one of the four teams in attendance, so top-100 national recruit Malachi Coleman was not present. Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, a rising wide receiver prospect who has over a dozen Division I offers, wasn't there, either.

Both Coleman and Ngoyi have scholarship offers from Nebraska, and it’s safe to say the Huskers have already locked up many of the state’s top 2023 talents. Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula has been committed to Nebraska for over a year, with fellow lineman Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep) and Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff) joining him as in-state commits in the past four months.

“It’s awesome that we have the three O-lineman from in-state all heading to Nebraska, and I’m really excited to have us in-state kids along the O-line,” Gottula said.

For both Baptista and Gottula, leading their teams as seniors means even more snaps than they’ve had before. Baptista has played as a defensive back and wide receiver for several seasons now, but his contributions are even more important as one of Southwest’s most electric players on either end of the field.

With senior quarterback Collin Fritton ready to get him the ball once again, the Silver Hawks are seeking to improve from a 3-6 record in 2021.

“Collin knows my zone and always knows where to get me the ball,” Baptista said. “I’m really, really excited because we have a lot of good leadership and based off talent I think we’re one of the best teams in Lincoln.”

Meanwhile, Southeast made the Class A playoffs a year ago but has aspirations of a deep playoff run this time around. Gottula is ready to make his mark at defensive tackle in addition to his spot on the offensive line, something that will undoubtedly be a scary sight for opponents.

“We’ve been working in the weight room every day since last season ended for that one common goal that we all want to accomplish,” Gottula said. “We’re getting conditioned, getting in shape and getting ready for everything; it’s going to be important so that I can play two ways.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

