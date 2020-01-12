LSE Super-State RB Halleen commits to Wayne State

Lincoln Southeast Super-State running back Nick Halleen has decided to play his college football at Wayne State this fall. Halleen made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday night.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder rushed for 1,655 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior this past season in leading the Knights to a 9-2 record and a quarterfinal finish in the Class A playoffs. Halleen, perhaps the best power runner in the state, went over 200 yards in three games, including 203 in a 22-17 win over state runner-up Omaha Westside.

Halleen ran for 1,052 yards in 2018 as a junior at Lincoln Northeast and finished his high school career with 2,901 yards and 32 TDs.

Halleen is the second high-profile Lincoln prep football player to commit to the Wildcats this month. Lincoln East second-team Super-State defensive tackle Jett Janssen revealed last week that he intends to sign with the Wildcats next month.

