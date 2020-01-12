You are the owner of this article.
LSE Super-State RB Halleen commits to Wayne State
Southeast at East football, 9.20

Lincoln East's Luke Spethman (left) tries to tackle Lincoln Southeast's Nick Halleen earlier this season at Seacrest Field.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Southeast Super-State running back Nick Halleen has decided to play his college football at Wayne State this fall. Halleen made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday night.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder rushed for 1,655 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior this past season in leading the Knights to a 9-2 record and a quarterfinal finish in the Class A playoffs. Halleen, perhaps the best power runner in the state, went over 200 yards in three games, including 203 in a 22-17 win over state runner-up Omaha Westside.

Halleen ran for 1,052 yards in 2018 as a junior at Lincoln Northeast and finished his high school career with 2,901 yards and 32 TDs.

Halleen is the second high-profile Lincoln prep football player to commit to the Wildcats this month. Lincoln East second-team Super-State defensive tackle Jett Janssen revealed last week that he intends to sign with the Wildcats next month.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

