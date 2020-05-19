LPS won't open high school weight facilities on June 1 when state regulations ease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts has given the go-ahead for high school weight rooms across the state to open June 1 with social distancing restrictions in place.

Lincoln Public Schools, however, won't be following suit.

LPS director of athletics and activities Kathi Wieskamp wrote in an email Tuesday that the district will not be opening the athletic weight rooms at the six city high schools on June 1.

“LPS plans to open up the weight rooms at some point, but will be delayed from the June 1 start date,” Wieskamp said. “We are still working through the details and have remote workouts in place already, so we’ll utilize those until we are able to have a plan in place to safely open.”

Wieskamp did not indicate a timetable for opening the facilities.

Last week, Ricketts also allowed club softball and baseball teams to start practices June 1 and begin games on June 18. Getting softball and baseball fields open for that is a priority for LPS.

LPS schools, both the buildings and outdoor facilities, have been closed since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide and shut down sports globally. LPS will be conducting summer school remotely beginning next month.

The Nebraska School Activities Association has sent out guidelines for schools to follow in the first phase of high school sports reopening in the state. While high school weight rooms can open for voluntary individual workouts and gyms and outdoor facilities used for agility and conditioning drills with limits of 10 people per area starting June 1, the NSAA prohibits any sports-specific training statewide until further notice.

