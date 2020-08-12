LPS football teams line up replacement games to fill their nine-game schedules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As expected, the five Lincoln Public Schools football teams with Omaha Public Schools squads on their schedules have been able to find replacement games to fill their nine-game schedules.

The preseason adjustment was necessary after OPS announced Friday that it was suspending all fall sports for the first quarter while the district was going to total remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln Southwest had four openings on its schedule, and three of those games were filled by fellow LPS schools. Southwest will now play Northeast on Sept. 11 (replacing Omaha North at home), Lincoln High on Oct. 16 (replacing Omaha Burke at home) and North Star on Oct. 23 (replacing Omaha Central away).

All three games will be at Seacrest Field.

Northeast was traveling to Omaha Northwest on Sept. 11, Lincoln High was at Omaha Northwest on Oct. 16 and North Star was hosting Omaha North in the final regular-season game.

Southwest found fellow Heartland Athletic Conference member Norfolk for its Week 6 game on Oct. 1 at Seacrest instead of going to Omaha South on Oct. 2.