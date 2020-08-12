LPS football teams line up replacement games to fill their nine-game schedules

As expected, the five Lincoln Public Schools football teams with Omaha Public Schools squads on their schedules have been able to find replacement games to fill their nine-game schedules.
The preseason adjustment was necessary after OPS announced Friday that it was suspending all fall sports for the first quarter while the district was going to total remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln Southwest had four openings on its schedule, and three of those games were filled by fellow LPS schools. Southwest will now play Northeast on Sept. 11 (replacing Omaha North at home), Lincoln High on Oct. 16 (replacing Omaha Burke at home) and North Star on Oct. 23 (replacing Omaha Central away).
All three games will be at Seacrest Field.
Northeast was traveling to Omaha Northwest on Sept. 11, Lincoln High was at Omaha Northwest on Oct. 16 and North Star was hosting Omaha North in the final regular-season game.
Southwest found fellow Heartland Athletic Conference member Norfolk for its Week 6 game on Oct. 1 at Seacrest instead of going to Omaha South on Oct. 2.
Southeast’s home opener with Omaha North on Aug. 28 has been replaced with a road game at Kearney. Lincoln High will now play Gretna at Beechner Athletic Complex on Sept. 4 instead of a road contest at Omaha Bryan, then take on Bellevue East on the road Sept. 18 in place of a home game against Omaha Central.
Lincoln Pius X still has not replaced its game at Omaha North on Oct. 9. Both Papillion-La Vista South and Columbus are also open on that date.
The replacement games don’t count in the wild-card standings.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!