Lincoln Public Schools announced Thursday it will continue to monitor weather conditions for upcoming outdoor athletics and activities as the excessive heat warning extends into Friday.

The district has adjusted three city football games and two tennis events, moving them to times with safer temperatures. The effected matchups include:

* Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast, Beechner Field, 8 p.m. start

* Omaha Benson at Lincoln North Star, UBT Stadium, 8 p.m. start

* Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, Seacrest Field, 8 p.m. start

* Lincoln High-Northeast boys tennis invite, Woods Tennis Complex, remains at 8 a.m.

* Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East boys tennis dual, postponed

LPS will follow all competition requirements for extreme heat as set by the National Federation of High Schools and Nebraska School Activities Association, with some specifics found here. Most importantly, an athletic trainer must be on site at all times and tracking the Wet Bulb Globe Thermometer.

If the district deems conditions unsafe according to the WBGT readings, events may be delayed, rescheduled or canceled altogether.

As of early Thursday evening, the Lincoln Christian vs. Lincoln Lutheran football game at Lincoln Pius X's Aldrich Field was still set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The city's other football teams are all playing outside of Lincoln.

Lincoln Southeast's game against Elkhorn South at Elkhorn High School's field was still scheduled for a 4 p.m. kick, because Elkhorn hosts Waverly at 8 p.m. on the same field.

Lincoln East's football game at Kearney was also still set for a 7 p.m. kick. Pius X's game at Scottsbluff will have an 8 p.m. Central time kick (7 p.m. in Scottsbluff). Lincoln Northwest will also kick at 7 p.m. at Ralston.

Photos: City battle between Northwest, Pius X opens high school football season