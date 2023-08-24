Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to preview the start of the 2023 prep football season. Listen to find out who are the teams to watch this year.
* Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East boys tennis dual, postponed
LPS will follow all competition requirements for extreme heat as set by the National Federation of High Schools and Nebraska School Activities Association, with some specifics found here. Most importantly, an athletic trainer must be on site at all times and tracking the Wet Bulb Globe Thermometer.
If the district deems conditions unsafe according to the WBGT readings, events may be delayed, rescheduled or canceled altogether.
As of early Thursday evening, the Lincoln Christian vs. Lincoln Lutheran football game at Lincoln Pius X's Aldrich Field was still set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The city's other football teams are all playing outside of Lincoln.
Lincoln Southeast's game against Elkhorn South at Elkhorn High School's field was still scheduled for a 4 p.m. kick, because Elkhorn hosts Waverly at 8 p.m. on the same field.
Lincoln East's football game at Kearney was also still set for a 7 p.m. kick. Pius X's game at Scottsbluff will have an 8 p.m. Central time kick (7 p.m. in Scottsbluff). Lincoln Northwest will also kick at 7 p.m. at Ralston.
