LPS announces reduced spectator plan for fall sports season

Lincoln Public Schools, in conjunction with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, announced on Friday its COVID-19 reduced spectator plan for fall sports to start the season.

In protocols similar to the ones used for the boys state high school basketball tournament, contests hosted by LPS schools will be limited to immediate family only. Immediate family is defined as "all members living in the household," and also includes grandparents. Members of the student body outside of immediate family nor the general public will be allowed to attend at this time.

Family attendance allowances at this time will be limited to four spectators per athlete/performer at all venues. Events taking place at football fields at Lincoln North Star and Southwest will be limited to two per student because of capacity limitations.

Performers include players, cheerleaders, dance team and the band.

With the Lancaster County risk dial still in the orange "high risk" category, "we felt this was a good starting point for us," said Kathi Wieskamp, the LPS director of athletics and activities.

"It's hard because we know it's the beginning of the season, everyone is excited and they want to be there."