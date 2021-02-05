Longtime Norfolk football coach Tom Olson retiring from the sideline

Olson plans to retire from teaching and coaching at the end of the school year. He compiled a 111-112 record at Norfolk. He was an assistant coach with the Panthers for 12 seasons, helping lead the team to a state championship in 1994.

Olson, who also was an assistant track coach for 35 years, started his coaching career at Lexington in 1981. He took a job at Eureka, South Dakota, before moving to Norfolk in 1986.

"I would like to first thank my wife Valorie and my family for their unwavering support and sacrifice to allow me to follow my dreams," Olson said in a statement. "I would also like to thank Norfolk Public Schools, the administration, and the community for their aid and support in what has been an incredible experience. It has been a privilege to be a member of such a positive and progressive organization."