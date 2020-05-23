Local Class B schools have plans in place for opening their weight rooms June 1

Harms said Waverly will have three 1-hour sessions a day with some athletes coming in Mondays and Wednesdays and others doing Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each athlete will receive an hour of lifting and an hour of speed and agility work each week.

The high school has two large weight rooms “where we can easily social distance kids 6 feet apart in each one because we usually run 90 kids through them at once,” Harms said. “We’ll be sanitizing everything, all the time.”

There are two gyms that can be used for conditioning in addition to the fields outside.

“The majority of our kids have found a place to lift this spring, either at a health club or somebody’s home gym,” said Harms, who also has put together virtual workouts using body weight for the Viking athletes. “A number of them are going to be in pretty good shape when we get started June 1.”

Similar arrangements are in place at Crete and Seward. Crete football coach Mark Newmyer said the Cardinals plan five or six sessions a day with nine athletes and a coach in the weight room and nine athletes and a coach in the gym for speed and agility work.

Newmyer said he hopes restrictions loosen to allow more athletes into each session, which will extend total individual workout time each week.