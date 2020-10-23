 Skip to main content
Live updates: Week 9 brings rivalries, playoff games and regular-season finales
Live updates: Week 9 brings rivalries, playoff games and regular-season finales

Norris vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10.16

Norris' James Carnie enjoys the moment after the Titans recovered a fumble by Lincoln Pius X on Friday at Aldrich Field.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Week 9 brings a little bit of everything. And all of it's good. For starters, it marks a milestone of an unprecedented high school football season, one that played squarely in the face of the pandemic and made it through the regular season. 

The revamped schedule brings the postseason a little bit early for Class A teams. For others, Friday marks one last chance to sweeten the seeding committee. 

Follow along for live updates of the action: 

Pregame necessities 

Playoff schedule and scores

Regular season scores and schedule

Latest batch of ratings (10/19)

Heartland Athletic Conference and area football statistical leaders (10/21)

Pregame reading

Older brother helped sculpt Norris' Cooper Hausmann into the QB he is today

Two-Minute Drill: Norris, Waverly meet in high-stakes Class B matchup

Lincoln Christian's home football clash vs. Nebraska City canceled due to COVID-19

Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Holden Ruse, Freeman

Prep Extra Credit, 10/21: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Waverly RBs Schawang, Canoyer will also have key roles defensively vs. Norris' passing attack Friday night

