 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Trips to title game on the line as high school football playoffs move into semifinals
View Comments

Live updates: Trips to title game on the line as high school football playoffs move into semifinals

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.6

Elkhorn South's Ben Warren runs for a touchdown against Lincoln Southeast during a Class A playoff quarterfinal Friday at Seacrest Field.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

One. More. Game.

That's the motto in high school football locker rooms across the state as a full slate of semifinal matchups get set to kick off. 

From the Omaha Westside-Millard South showdown in Class A to the top four teams in Class D-1 squaring off, the night is filled with intriguing matchups in all seven classes.

Keep it here for live updates.

Gameday necessities: Scores | Brackets 

From the press box

Prochazka's fourth-quarter sack seals Elkhorn South's trip to Class A final.

After strong finish at Tri County, Dundy County-Stratton OK taking a different route to potential state title.

Burwell rallies from 22-point deficit to stun Cross County in D-1 semifinal

Top-ranked BDS' efficient passing keys rally from 20-point deficit to beat Central Valley.

Six-man semifinal glance: McDonald leads McCool Junction back to finals; Sterling edges Arthur County.

Through the lens

Photos: No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton holds off No. 4 Tri County.

No. 1 BDS ousts No. 4 Central Valley in D-1 semifinals

Bracket breakdowns

A, B

C-1, C-2

D-1, D-2, D-6

Pregame reads

Kearney's dream football season began with a nightmarish start

A list of high school athletes signing this week to play college sports

Missed track season motivates Bergan's McIntyre to excel on the football field

Door still open for ninth state title for Falls City Sacred Heart after D-2 quarterfinal comeback

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News