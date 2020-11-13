Live updates: Trips to title game on the line as high school football playoffs move into semifinals

One. More. Game.
That's the motto in high school football locker rooms across the state as a full slate of semifinal matchups get set to kick off.
From the Omaha Westside-Millard South showdown in Class A to the top four teams in Class D-1 squaring off, the night is filled with intriguing matchups in all seven classes.
Keep it here for live updates.
From the press box
After strong finish at Tri County, Dundy County-Stratton OK taking a different route to potential state title.
Six-man semifinal glance: McDonald leads McCool Junction back to finals; Sterling edges Arthur County.
Through the lens
Bracket breakdowns
Pregame reads
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!