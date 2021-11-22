 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Real time coverage from Memorial Stadium, the site of the state football championships
0 Comments
web only

Live updates: Real time coverage from Memorial Stadium, the site of the state football championships

  • 0
Sutton vs. Oakland-Craig, 11.26.19

Oakland-Craig football players raise the Class C-2 state championship trophy after defeating Sutton 19-0 at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 26, 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Good morning from Memorial Stadium.

The first of three state football championship games kicks off with Howells-Dodge and Cross County squaring off for the Class D-1 crown at 10:15 a.m.

Let this page be your one-stop resource for the next two days.

🚨 Scroll down for live updates, commentary, analysis — and everything else in between — from the action.

Full schedule

All games at Memorial Stadium 

CLASS A

Gretna (11-1) vs. Omaha Westside (12-0), 7:15 p.m. Tue.

CLASS B

Bennington (12-0) vs. Aurora (10-2), 7:15 p.m. Mon.

CLASS C-1

Pierce (10-2) vs. Columbus Lakeview (10-2), 10:15 a.m. Tue.

CLASS C-2

Norfolk Catholic (11-1) vs. Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 2:45 p.m. Tue.

CLASS D-1

Howells-Dodge (11-0) vs. Cross County (10-1), 10:15 a.m. Mon.

CLASS D-2

Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) vs. Kenesaw (11-0), 2:45 p.m. Mon.

Class A state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Gretna, Omaha Westside
Class B state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Bennington, Aurora
C-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Pierce, Columbus Lakeview
C-2 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Norfolk Catholic, Archbishop Bergan
D-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Howells-Dodge, Cross County
D-2 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Sandhills/Thedford, Kenesaw
Six-man state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Potter-Dix, Cody-Kilgore
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News