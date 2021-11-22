Live updates: Real time coverage from Memorial Stadium, the site of the state football championships

Good morning from Memorial Stadium.
The first of three state football championship games kicks off with Howells-Dodge and Cross County squaring off for the Class D-1 crown at 10:15 a.m.
Full schedule
All games at Memorial Stadium
CLASS A
Gretna (11-1) vs. Omaha Westside (12-0), 7:15 p.m. Tue.
CLASS B
Bennington (12-0) vs. Aurora (10-2), 7:15 p.m. Mon.
CLASS C-1
Pierce (10-2) vs. Columbus Lakeview (10-2), 10:15 a.m. Tue.
CLASS C-2
Norfolk Catholic (11-1) vs. Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 2:45 p.m. Tue.
CLASS D-1
Howells-Dodge (11-0) vs. Cross County (10-1), 10:15 a.m. Mon.
CLASS D-2
Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) vs. Kenesaw (11-0), 2:45 p.m. Mon.