Live updates: Ord becomes the day's first state champion; 3 games are underway

Well, here we are. Through the twists and turns, the COVID-19 cancellations and the question marks, the state of Nebraska makes it through the high school football season.

There are seven games on tap. Yes, by now you know none of them will be at Memorial Stadium. What exactly has been normal this year? We're in the 11th month. Why start now?

More than ever, we hope our coverage serves as a tool for those unable to attend games due to virus concerns — or any other reason. Our team is spread out across the state line, from Pierce to Omaha to Shickley.

Follow us live.

6:43 p.m. Aurora strikes back to take a 13-6 lead in the first half. Mack Owens in for a 3-yard score.

6:36 p.m. Halftime in Pierce:

6:36 p.m. Elkhorn ties it up:

6:27 p.m. We're through 12 minutes in Elkhorn. Aurora leads 6-0 in the Class B clash.

6:15 p.m. Aurora caps a 17-yard drive with a touchdown to lead Elkhorn 6-0 in the Class B final. Ethan Shaw's 16-yard run sealed the deal.