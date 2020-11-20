Live updates: Behind two interceptions, Ord rolls to three-score lead vs. Archbishop Bergan

Well, here we are. Through the twists and turns, the COVID-19 cancellations and the question marks, the state of Nebraska makes it through the high school football season.
There are seven games on tap. Yes, by now you know none of them will be at Memorial Stadium. What exactly has been normal this year? We're in the 11th month. Why start now?
More than ever, we hope our coverage serves as a tool for those unable to attend games due to virus concerns — or any other reason. Our team is spread out across the state line, from Pierce to Omaha to Shickley.
Follow us live.
4:07 p.m. Another interception, another touchdown. Ord's Garret Kluthe comes away with a takeaway, and Zachary Smith caps the drive with a 19-yard rushing TD.
3:58 p.m. Pick-six. Ord rolling to a 14-0 lead.
C-2 FB: After Ord fumbles at the Bergan goal line, #6 Quinton Ries comes up with a big pick-six.— Luke Mullin (@lmullin7) November 20, 2020
Ord now leads Archbishop Bergan 14-0, 5:04 Q2. #nebpreps
3:48 p.m. After a scoreless opening period, Ord strikes first with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Smith to Quinton Ries to take a 7-0 lead against Archbishop Bergan early in the second quarter.
3:16 p.m. We've got our first kickoff of the day. Ord begins with the ball, taking on Archbishop Bergan in Fremont.
It’s a beautiful fall Friday here in Fremont for the Class C-2 title game.— Luke Mullin (@lmullin7) November 20, 2020
No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (12-0) is hosting No. 3 Ord (10-0). Game starts at 3:15. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/vXZ7ncWJeO
