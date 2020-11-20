 Skip to main content
Live updates: Behind two interceptions, Ord rolls to three-score lead vs. Archbishop Bergan
Live updates: Behind two interceptions, Ord rolls to three-score lead vs. Archbishop Bergan

  • Updated
Heedum Field

The scene at Heedum Field moments before Archbishop Bergan and Ord took the field for a Class C-2 state football final Friday in Fremont. 

 Luke Mullin

Well, here we are. Through the twists and turns, the COVID-19 cancellations and the question marks, the state of Nebraska makes it through the high school football season.

There are seven games on tap. Yes, by now you know none of them will be at Memorial Stadium. What exactly has been normal this year? We're in the 11th month. Why start now?

More than ever, we hope our coverage serves as a tool for those unable to attend games due to virus concerns — or any other reason. Our team is spread out across the state line, from Pierce to Omaha to Shickley. 

Follow us live. 

4:07 p.m. Another interception, another touchdown. Ord's Garret Kluthe comes away with a takeaway, and Zachary Smith caps the drive with a 19-yard rushing TD.

3:58 p.m. Pick-six. Ord rolling to a 14-0 lead.

3:48 p.m. After a scoreless opening period, Ord strikes first with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Smith to Quinton Ries to take a 7-0 lead against Archbishop Bergan early in the second quarter.

3:16 p.m. We've got our first kickoff of the day. Ord begins with the ball, taking on Archbishop Bergan in Fremont.

Pregame reading

Back when state football finals were played at home sites, 'people and communities would go bonkers'

Retired North Star coach Waller scratches the 'itch' as an assistant at Elkhorn South

Healthy or not, Westside's Haberman always ready to play

For future Husker baseball player Drew Christo, football remains 'first love' as an athlete

Heavy graduation losses can't keep Pierce from second straight C-1 final appearance

