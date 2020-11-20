 Skip to main content
Live updates: Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South trading blows; Elkhorn, Pierce, Dundy County-Stratton, BDS, Ord each claim state titles
Live updates: Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South trading blows; Elkhorn, Pierce, Dundy County-Stratton, BDS, Ord each claim state titles

  • Updated
BDS vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 11.20

BDS' Easton Weber (right) celebrates his touchdown against Sandhills/Thedford with Eric Schroeder during the Class D-2 state championship game Friday in Shickley.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Well, here we are. Through the twists and turns, the COVID-19 cancellations and the question marks, the state of Nebraska makes it through the high school football season.

There are seven games on tap. Yes, by now you know none of them will be at Memorial Stadium. What exactly has been normal this year? We're in the 11th month. Why start now?

More than ever, we hope our coverage serves as a tool for those unable to attend games due to virus concerns — or any other reason. Our team is spread out across the state line, from Pierce to Omaha to Shickley. 

Follow us live. 

8:26 p.m. Victory formation in Elkhorn. Antlers win the Class B crown behind a dominant second-half performance.

8:20 p.m. Cole Payton to Koby Bretz. The hard way. Look at Payton eluding a sure sack to find the Husker commit in the back of the end zone right before halftime.

8:17 p.m. Whew. McCool Junction leads Sterling 62-14 at halftime in the six-man contest.

8:14 p.m. Storm tie it up. It's 14-14 in the Class A showdown:

8:04 p.m. Aurora still fighting. Ethan Shaw's short TD run cuts Elkhorn's lead to 42-19 with six minutes left in the Class B contest.

8 p.m. Meanwhile in Kearney... the Mustangs are firing on all cylinders, you could say.

7:55 p.m. Warriors back on top over in the Class A game:

7:54 p.m. Hat trick alert in Elkhorn:

7:43 p.m. How about the camera work by our guy Nate Thomas? Slo-mo on Elkhorn South's game-tying touchdown. Originally ruled incomplete. What's your take?

7:40 p.m. Elkhorn has it going on. Aiden Young goes 47 yards to give the Antlers a comfortable 35-13 lead in the Class B final.

7:38 p.m. We've got a final in Burwell. Dundy County Stratton wins 42-36 in double overtime. Big time game in Class D-1.

7:35 p.m. Blink once, and you miss it. McCool Junction's offense is firing:

7:34 p.m. Omaha Westside breaks the ice in Class A. QB Cole Payton keeps it himself for the TD:

7:33 p.m. Update in Elkhorn, where the Antlers are starting to distance themselves from Aurora: 

7:29 p.m. We'll need at least two overtimes in Burwell to settle a Class D-1 winner:

7:20 p.m. Husker football beat Parker Gabriel sighting at the Class A game. Doing a little scouting on the recruiting trail, maybe? 

7:18 p.m. It's almost time for the Class A showdown:

7:18 p.m. Sandhills/Thedford not going down easy:

7:07 p.m. Pierce extends its lead to two possessions with Garret Meier's 33-yard touchdown grab. Just under six minutes left i the third quarter.

7:06 p.m. We have the first of what is expected to be many points in the six-man final in Kearney:

7:01 p.m. BDS making a move: 

7:00 p.m. Adams Central trims Pierce's lead with a field goal, trails 14-10 with 8:15 left in the third quarter.

6:59 p.m. Aurora and Elkhorn are tied 13-13 at halftime.

6:50 p.m. It's tight in Shickley:

6:45 p.m. We are through three quarters in Burwell: 

6:45 p.m. Class B is heating up. Elkhorn's Aiden Young takes a kickoff to the house. Elkhorn and Aurora tied 13-13.

6:43 p.m. Aurora strikes back to take a 13-6 lead in the first half. Mack Owens in for a 3-yard score. 

6:36 p.m. Halftime in Pierce:

6:36 p.m. Elkhorn ties it up:

6:27 p.m. We're through 12 minutes in Elkhorn. Aurora leads 6-0 in the Class B clash.

6:15 p.m. Aurora caps a 17-yard drive with a touchdown to lead Elkhorn 6-0 in the Class B final. Ethan Shaw's 16-yard run sealed the deal.

6:12 p.m.: Halftime in Shickley. Sandhills/Thedford leads BDS, 20-14.

6:11 p.m. Pierce back on top behind a 28-yard TD pass. Pierce leads Adams Central, 14-7, early in the second quarter.

6:02 p.m. After a pair of early scores, Adams Central and Pierce trade defensive stops. 7-7 at the end of one quarter in the Class C-1 game.

5:56 p.m. We're going to halftime in Burwell:

5:44 p.m. Ben Jones has boots on the ground in Elkhorn, the site of the Class B contest between Elkhorn and Aurora.

5:41 p.m. How about that for an answer? Adams Central's Tyler Sletchka reels in a 80-yard TD to tie up Pierce, 7-7, in the first.

5:40 p.m. Sandhills/Thedford reels off a 56-yard touchdown run to claim a 12-8 lead against BDS in the second quarter.

5:36 p.m. That didn't take long. Pierce needs only six plays to take a 7-0 lead against Adams Central. Taylor Race ran for a 48-yard score.

5:31 p.m. That's a wrap in Class C-2. Ord defeats Archbishop Bergan 28-7 to win its first-ever state title.  

5:29 p.m. Clark Grell sets the scene in Pierce, the site of the Class C-1 battle.

5:26 p.m. End of 1Q in Burwell:

5:25 p.m. End of 1Q in Shickley: 

5:18 p.m. Sandhills/Thedford strikes first in the Class D-2 game on a 55-yard run, taking an early 6-0 lead over BDS in the opening period.

Follow the scores 

5 p.m. Brent C. Wagner is having fun in Shickley, the site of the Class D-2 final. The small town's spirit is exactly what our Clark Grell encapsulated in his story, "Back when state football finals were played at home sites, 'people and communities would go bonkers.'"

4:49 p.m. You didn't think unbeaten, top-rated Archbishop Bergan would go down without a fight, right? Knights are on the board in Jarett Boggs' 1-yard score on fourth-and-goal. Ord up 21-7 in the fourth quarter. 

4:18 p.m. We're going to halftime. 

4:07 p.m. Another interception, another touchdown. Ord's Garret Kluthe comes away with a takeaway, and Zachary Smith caps the drive with a 19-yard rushing TD.

3:58 p.m. Pick-six. Ord rolling to a 14-0 lead.

3:48 p.m. After a scoreless opening period, Ord strikes first with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Smith to Quinton Ries to take a 7-0 lead against Archbishop Bergan early in the second quarter.

3:16 p.m. We've got our first kickoff of the day. Ord begins with the ball, taking on Archbishop Bergan in Fremont.

Tales of the tape

Class A

Class B

Class C-1

Class C-2

Class D-1

Class D-2

Six-man

Pregame reading

Back when state football finals were played at home sites, 'people and communities would go bonkers'

Retired North Star coach Waller scratches the 'itch' as an assistant at Elkhorn South

Healthy or not, Westside's Haberman always ready to play

For future Husker baseball player Drew Christo, football remains 'first love' as an athlete

Heavy graduation losses can't keep Pierce from second straight C-1 final appearance

Follow us on Twitter

