Live updates: Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South trading blows; Elkhorn, Pierce, Dundy County-Stratton, BDS, Ord each claim state titles

Well, here we are. Through the twists and turns, the COVID-19 cancellations and the question marks, the state of Nebraska makes it through the high school football season.
There are seven games on tap. Yes, by now you know none of them will be at Memorial Stadium. What exactly has been normal this year? We're in the 11th month. Why start now?
More than ever, we hope our coverage serves as a tool for those unable to attend games due to virus concerns — or any other reason. Our team is spread out across the state line, from Pierce to Omaha to Shickley.
Follow us live.
8:26 p.m. Victory formation in Elkhorn. Antlers win the Class B crown behind a dominant second-half performance.
FINAL: Elkhorn 42, Aurora 19. Antlers are the Class B state champions #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/X4rkMIsYb1— Ben Jones (@benjones150) November 21, 2020
8:20 p.m. Cole Payton to Koby Bretz. The hard way. Look at Payton eluding a sure sack to find the Husker commit in the back of the end zone right before halftime.
Cole Payton got away from a few defenders to avoid the sack and found Bretz.— Nate Thomas (@natethomas01) November 21, 2020
Westside 21-14 :23 2Q#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/iFyy64FqKM
8:17 p.m. Whew. McCool Junction leads Sterling 62-14 at halftime in the six-man contest.
8:14 p.m. Storm tie it up. It's 14-14 in the Class A showdown:
Krause 11 yard TD pass.— Nate Thomas (@natethomas01) November 21, 2020
14-14 1:34 2Q#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/GooBFM43zj
8:04 p.m. Aurora still fighting. Ethan Shaw's short TD run cuts Elkhorn's lead to 42-19 with six minutes left in the Class B contest.
8 p.m. Meanwhile in Kearney... the Mustangs are firing on all cylinders, you could say.
McDonald again. McCool Junction 46, Sterling 14. 4:32 left in qtr 2 #nebpreps— Tim Gray (@TGrayjspsports) November 21, 2020
7:55 p.m. Warriors back on top over in the Class A game:
Payton to White from 5 yards out.— Nate Thomas (@natethomas01) November 21, 2020
Westside 14-7 9:41 2Q#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/NHthDidq6j
7:54 p.m. Hat trick alert in Elkhorn:
Gutschow runs for his third TD of the night, Elkhorn takes a 42-13 lead over Aurora, early fourth quarter #nebpreps— Ben Jones (@benjones150) November 21, 2020
7:43 p.m. How about the camera work by our guy Nate Thomas? Slo-mo on Elkhorn South's game-tying touchdown. Originally ruled incomplete. What's your take?
Originally ruled incomplete, Elkhorn South is on the board with this touchdown pass.— Nate Thomas (@natethomas01) November 21, 2020
7-7 3:30 1Q#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/T5kQGo1J0l
7:40 p.m. Elkhorn has it going on. Aiden Young goes 47 yards to give the Antlers a comfortable 35-13 lead in the Class B final.
7:38 p.m. We've got a final in Burwell. Dundy County Stratton wins 42-36 in double overtime. Big time game in Class D-1.
7:35 p.m. Blink once, and you miss it. McCool Junction's offense is firing:
Sterlings Boldt answers on the Jets next offensive play. McCool Junction 30, Sterling 14. #nebpreps— Tim Gray (@TGrayjspsports) November 21, 2020
7:34 p.m. Omaha Westside breaks the ice in Class A. QB Cole Payton keeps it himself for the TD:
Payton takes it in himself from 5 yards out.— Nate Thomas (@natethomas01) November 21, 2020
Westside 7-0 6:24 1Q pic.twitter.com/fj8z3Nr6Sh
7:33 p.m. Update in Elkhorn, where the Antlers are starting to distance themselves from Aurora:
Gutschow hits Gragert on a fade rout on 4th down for a TD. Elkhorn takes a 28-13 lead over a Aurora, 8:15 left 3Q #nebpreps— Ben Jones (@benjones150) November 21, 2020
7:29 p.m. We'll need at least two overtimes in Burwell to settle a Class D-1 winner:
Burwell 36, Dundy County-Stratton 36, end OT. #nebpreps— Dale Miller (@dalemiller) November 21, 2020
7:20 p.m. Husker football beat Parker Gabriel sighting at the Class A game. Doing a little scouting on the recruiting trail, maybe?
Beautiful night at Omaha Westside. Class A title on the line. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/HslXWkbJr5— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 21, 2020
7:18 p.m. It's almost time for the Class A showdown:
Westside and Elkhorn South.— Nate Thomas (@natethomas01) November 21, 2020
Class A final.
I have it with @PrepExtra. pic.twitter.com/rH0UV4Jdgy
7:18 p.m. Sandhills/Thedford not going down easy:
Class D2 state championship game in Shickley: BDS leads 36-28 with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter. Sandhills just scored, pic.twitter.com/SxNdzkxMHZ— Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) November 21, 2020
7:07 p.m. Pierce extends its lead to two possessions with Garret Meier's 33-yard touchdown grab. Just under six minutes left i the third quarter.
7:06 p.m. We have the first of what is expected to be many points in the six-man final in Kearney:
D-6: Sterling with a scramble and score on 4th down with a 30-yard pass to Buss. 8-0 Jets with 9:15 left in qtr 1. #nebpreps— Tim Gray (@TGrayjspsports) November 21, 2020
7:01 p.m. BDS making a move:
BDS leads 28-20 with 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter: https://t.co/j70cy3vkrP— Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) November 21, 2020
7:00 p.m. Adams Central trims Pierce's lead with a field goal, trails 14-10 with 8:15 left in the third quarter.
6:59 p.m. Aurora and Elkhorn are tied 13-13 at halftime.
6:50 p.m. It's tight in Shickley:
Class D2 state championship game in Shickley: BDS and Sandhills Thedford tied at 20 to start the fourth quarter. These championship games rarely this close. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/si5ycRKxcj— Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) November 21, 2020
6:45 p.m. We are through three quarters in Burwell:
Burwell 20, Dundy County-Stratton 14, end 3Q. #nebpreps— Dale Miller (@dalemiller) November 21, 2020
6:45 p.m. Class B is heating up. Elkhorn's Aiden Young takes a kickoff to the house. Elkhorn and Aurora tied 13-13.
6:43 p.m. Aurora strikes back to take a 13-6 lead in the first half. Mack Owens in for a 3-yard score.
6:36 p.m. Halftime in Pierce:
C1: Pierce 14, Adams Central 7, half.— Clark Grell (@LJSSportsGrell) November 21, 2020
Fumbles by AC in Pierce territory (one near end zone) on last 2 drives of half. #nebpreps
6:36 p.m. Elkhorn ties it up:
Gutschow runs it in for Elkhorn to tie the game at 6 with Aurora. XP missed, tied with 8:56 left 2Q #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/HMvYJJQDsU— Ben Jones (@benjones150) November 21, 2020
6:27 p.m. We're through 12 minutes in Elkhorn. Aurora leads 6-0 in the Class B clash.
6:15 p.m. Aurora caps a 17-yard drive with a touchdown to lead Elkhorn 6-0 in the Class B final. Ethan Shaw's 16-yard run sealed the deal.
6:12 p.m.: Halftime in Shickley. Sandhills/Thedford leads BDS, 20-14.
6:11 p.m. Pierce back on top behind a 28-yard TD pass. Pierce leads Adams Central, 14-7, early in the second quarter.
6:02 p.m. After a pair of early scores, Adams Central and Pierce trade defensive stops. 7-7 at the end of one quarter in the Class C-1 game.
5:56 p.m. We're going to halftime in Burwell:
Dundy County-Stratton 14, Burwell 6, half. Serbando Diaz 72 yards rushing with 1 TD for DCS. Caleb Busch 84 yards for Burwell. #nebpreps— Dale Miller (@dalemiller) November 20, 2020
5:44 p.m. Ben Jones has boots on the ground in Elkhorn, the site of the Class B contest between Elkhorn and Aurora.
Covering tonight’s Class B state football championship between Elkhorn and Aurora for @PrepExtra. Kickoff in 15 minutes, stay tuned for updates #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/hb55Bijt2r— Ben Jones (@benjones150) November 20, 2020
5:41 p.m. How about that for an answer? Adams Central's Tyler Sletchka reels in a 80-yard TD to tie up Pierce, 7-7, in the first.
5:40 p.m. Sandhills/Thedford reels off a 56-yard touchdown run to claim a 12-8 lead against BDS in the second quarter.
5:36 p.m. That didn't take long. Pierce needs only six plays to take a 7-0 lead against Adams Central. Taylor Race ran for a 48-yard score.
5:31 p.m. That's a wrap in Class C-2. Ord defeats Archbishop Bergan 28-7 to win its first-ever state title.
5:29 p.m. Clark Grell sets the scene in Pierce, the site of the Class C-1 battle.
Adams Central traveled very well tonight. Pierce carrying sledge hammers onto the field. Good times #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/SEviTUlcxY— Clark Grell (@LJSSportsGrell) November 20, 2020
5:26 p.m. End of 1Q in Burwell:
Dundy County-Stratton 6, Burwell 0, end 1Q— Dale Miller (@dalemiller) November 20, 2020
#nebpreps
5:25 p.m. End of 1Q in Shickley:
Class D2 state championship game in Shickley: No. 7 Sandhills Thedford leads No. 1 BDS 6-0 after the first quarter. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/Wx3G8K4U0K— Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) November 20, 2020
5:18 p.m. Sandhills/Thedford strikes first in the Class D-2 game on a 55-yard run, taking an early 6-0 lead over BDS in the opening period.
5 p.m. Brent C. Wagner is having fun in Shickley, the site of the Class D-2 final. The small town's spirit is exactly what our Clark Grell encapsulated in his story, "Back when state football finals were played at home sites, 'people and communities would go bonkers.'"
Class D2 state championship football game in Shickley: No. 1 BDS vs. No. 7 Sandhills/Thedford. pic.twitter.com/EbMyrJ7Dvg— Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) November 20, 2020
4:49 p.m. You didn't think unbeaten, top-rated Archbishop Bergan would go down without a fight, right? Knights are on the board in Jarett Boggs' 1-yard score on fourth-and-goal. Ord up 21-7 in the fourth quarter.
4:18 p.m. We're going to halftime.
C-2 HALFTIME: A dominant first half has Ord up 21-0 on Archbishop Bergan in the C-2 title game.— Luke Mullin (@lmullin7) November 20, 2020
Bergan's 6 drives: Downs, downs, INT, punt, INT, punt.
Ord led by Tommy Stevens with 74 rushing yards so far. #nebpreps
4:07 p.m. Another interception, another touchdown. Ord's Garret Kluthe comes away with a takeaway, and Zachary Smith caps the drive with a 19-yard rushing TD.
3:58 p.m. Pick-six. Ord rolling to a 14-0 lead.
C-2 FB: After Ord fumbles at the Bergan goal line, #6 Quinton Ries comes up with a big pick-six.— Luke Mullin (@lmullin7) November 20, 2020
Ord now leads Archbishop Bergan 14-0, 5:04 Q2. #nebpreps
3:48 p.m. After a scoreless opening period, Ord strikes first with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Smith to Quinton Ries to take a 7-0 lead against Archbishop Bergan early in the second quarter.
3:16 p.m. We've got our first kickoff of the day. Ord begins with the ball, taking on Archbishop Bergan in Fremont.
It’s a beautiful fall Friday here in Fremont for the Class C-2 title game.— Luke Mullin (@lmullin7) November 20, 2020
No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (12-0) is hosting No. 3 Ord (10-0). Game starts at 3:15. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/vXZ7ncWJeO
Tales of the tape
