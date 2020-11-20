Live updates: Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South trading blows; Elkhorn, Pierce, Dundy County-Stratton, BDS, Ord each claim state titles

Well, here we are. Through the twists and turns, the COVID-19 cancellations and the question marks, the state of Nebraska makes it through the high school football season.

There are seven games on tap. Yes, by now you know none of them will be at Memorial Stadium. What exactly has been normal this year? We're in the 11th month. Why start now?

More than ever, we hope our coverage serves as a tool for those unable to attend games due to virus concerns — or any other reason. Our team is spread out across the state line, from Pierce to Omaha to Shickley.

Follow us live.

8:26 p.m. Victory formation in Elkhorn. Antlers win the Class B crown behind a dominant second-half performance.

8:20 p.m. Cole Payton to Koby Bretz. The hard way. Look at Payton eluding a sure sack to find the Husker commit in the back of the end zone right before halftime.

8:17 p.m. Whew. McCool Junction leads Sterling 62-14 at halftime in the six-man contest.

8:14 p.m. Storm tie it up. It's 14-14 in the Class A showdown: