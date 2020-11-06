 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: High school football playoffs reaches quarterfinal stage
View Comments

Live updates: High school football playoffs reaches quarterfinal stage

{{featured_button_text}}
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30

Lincoln Southeast's Nigel Bridger (right) lost his helmet but scored a first-quarter touchdown against Columbus on Oct. 30 at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Some of these matchups belong on a marquee.

Another week of high school football playoffs brings us perhaps the best slate of matchups this fall, with several ranked heavyweights squaring off against each other. 

There are several storylines to follow, and a lot of games to track. Keep it here. 

The essentials: Scores | Ratings | Brackets

Class-by-class previews

Class A

Class B

Class C-1, C-2

Class D-1, D-2, D-6

Pregame reading

Burton continuing the tradition of standout defensive linemen at Southeast

East QB Walters ready to go against Westside's standout secondary led by two Power Five college commits

Free and the rest of the Crusader defense looking forward to challenge of slowing down St. Paul all-state back Larson

Weeping Water putting long losing streak in the distant past with playoff run

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News