 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Follow along for coverage of Week 7 high school football action
View Comments
web only

Live updates: Follow along for coverage of Week 7 high school football action

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2

Lincoln High's Parker Vyhlidal (4) rushes for a first down against Lincoln Northeast's Dylan Gray (9) and Gage LeMay in the first half last Friday at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The high school football season rolls into the final one-third of the regular season, meaning it's time for teams to make a move.

There are plenty of games to keep an eye on across the area, and we'll be monitoring all of the action. Follow along with us. 

Pregame necessities

Live statewide scoreboard

HAC and area stat leaders 

Latest batch of ratings

Pregame reads

D-2 No. 1 BDS, D-1 No. 4 Tri County left without football games Friday because of COVID issues with their opponents

East LB Adams looking forward to challenge of stopping North Platte's potent ground game

Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Matthew Schuster

Prep Extra Credit, 10/7: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Two-Minute Drill: Waverly-Plattsmouth game matches up the two leading rushers in Class B

Follow our Twitter updates

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News